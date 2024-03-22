"Miraculous" USMNT comeback sets stage for Nations League three-peat

“All a guy can do is what he just did. He actually got man of the match, coaches’ man in the match, for good reason,” Berhalter told reporters of Wright postgame. “Because you have to shake off the disappointment of not getting selected in the first place. Then you come into the group and it's always an odd feeling because you feel like you're a second choice. But when I called him and told him he wasn't in the team, the message was listen, you're doing everything right. You can't do anything more. So just be patient.”

A night that started disastrously – sleepy defending by both fullbacks, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Joe Scally, led to Gregory Leigh’s goal just 30 seconds after the opening whistle – ended with inspiration, and elation. The Yanks can now secure a third consecutive CNL title with a win in Sunday’s final against Mexico (9:15 pm ET | Paramount+, UniMás).

After being snubbed from Gregg Berhalter’s initial roster, Haji Wright pulled his coach’s bacon out of the fire on Thursday night. The striker came off the bench to bag a brace as the US men’s national team narrowly avoided an historically disastrous loss to Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in Arlington, Texas with a storming comeback from 1-0 down to 3-1 winners after extra time.

Wright seizes his chance

In fact it was a lack of patience which served the Los Angeles native well on this remarkable occasion at AT&T Stadium. It took a late-breaking injury to Josh Sargent for a space to open up a spot for Wright, who’s been in strong form for Coventry City and actually netted a dramatic 100th-minute winner for his club in their FA Cup upset of Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

On Thursday night Berhalter revealed when he told Wright he was wanted as a replacement for Sargent, he caught the striker at an awkward moment – and just in the nick of time.

“He was getting on a plane to go to Dubai. He had a family vacation planned for the international break,” said the coach. “So I called him and he was like, well, I'm at the airport and my whole family's here, my agent’s already there and my girlfriend’s going, she planned the whole thing.' Really, this really happened.

“I said, 'I can imagine, Haji, I'm gonna give you 10 minutes -- I didn't give him a time limit, but let's hang up and just think about it, process it, right? I know it's a lot of information right now for you to handle. I know you got your parents, the bags are packed and you're at the airport, but just think about it for 10 minutes and give me a call back.' And he called me back and he said I’m in. And when I heard that, it really shows what type of guy he is, what type of character he is.”

When Wright got his chance, he seized it, pushing relentlessly when all hope seemed lost for the Yanks, who’d been laboring awkwardly to break down the Caribbean side’s 5-4-1 low-block formation.

“I thought the execution from the guys of this match, given all the absentees we have, was brilliant,” said Jamaica manager Heimir Hallgrímsson of his side’s massive effort and heartbreaking late gut punch. “Tactically they were good, defensively they were absolutely spot on … Overall I felt really comfortable, even though the possession was US. I even felt that they [the USMNT] kind of gave [up] trying to score in the end. We just took all the momentum away.

“We should have killed the game off in these 90 minutes. But it really, really hurts and I feel for the guys, doing so well for 95 minutes and concede a goal with the last touch of the game.”