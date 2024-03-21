FC Cincinnati loan Marco Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Cincinnati have loaned midfielder Marco Angulo to Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito, the club announced Thursday.

The deal lasts through December 2024 and has a purchase option. It also opens a U22 Initiative roster slot for Cincy.

Angulo, a 21-year-old Ecuadorian international, joined Cincy ahead of their 2023 season from Independiente del Valle in his home country. He contributed 0g/2a in 24 league matches (nine starts) last year as the Orange & Blue won the Supporters' Shield.

As Angulo departs, Obinna Nwobodo and offseason signing Pavel Bucha form the spine of Cincy's central midfield. Malik Pinto and Yuya Kubo help offer depth.

Heading into Matchday 6, Cincy are third in the Eastern Conference with eight points (2W-0L-2D). They resume play Saturday evening when hosting New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).