Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati loan Marco Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito

Marco Angulo - FC Cincinnati - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Cincinnati have loaned midfielder Marco Angulo to Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito, the club announced Thursday.

The deal lasts through December 2024 and has a purchase option. It also opens a U22 Initiative roster slot for Cincy.

Angulo, a 21-year-old Ecuadorian international, joined Cincy ahead of their 2023 season from Independiente del Valle in his home country. He contributed 0g/2a in 24 league matches (nine starts) last year as the Orange & Blue won the Supporters' Shield.

As Angulo departs, Obinna Nwobodo and offseason signing Pavel Bucha form the spine of Cincy's central midfield. Malik Pinto and Yuya Kubo help offer depth.

Heading into Matchday 6, Cincy are third in the Eastern Conference with eight points (2W-0L-2D). They resume play Saturday evening when hosting New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati Marco Angulo

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 
Portland Timbers acquire Jonathan Rodríguez from Club América
Portland Timbers waive goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic
More News
More News
USMNT survive Jamaica to reach Concacaf Nations League final

USMNT survive Jamaica to reach Concacaf Nations League final
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Jonathan Rodríguez gives Portland Timbers a "big-time player"

Jonathan Rodríguez gives Portland Timbers a "big-time player"
FC Cincinnati loan Marco Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati loan Marco Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito
San Diego FC look to become the "Ajax of North America"
Offside with Taylor Twellman

San Diego FC look to become the "Ajax of North America"
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 6 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 6 | Headlines
Cabecita! What Uruguayan star brings to Portland Timbers
0:59
This is MLS

Cabecita! What Uruguayan star brings to Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy's new star: Joseph Paintsil is a "cheat code"
1:51
This is MLS

LA Galaxy's new star: Joseph Paintsil is a "cheat code"
LAFC's slow start to 2024: What is the solution?
5:34
This is MLS

LAFC's slow start to 2024: What is the solution?
More Video