Alan Pulido: Will we see the best of Sporting KC's top-tier striker?

The other weekend, at the MLS Season Pass studios, we mentioned how Sporting Kansas City are sometimes difficult to talk about because nothing major has changed with them for a bit now.

If you go through Pulido’s highlights, he does everything. You don't just see him in the box. You see him holding up the ball, you see him beating players with smart touches, you see him running in the box as a No. 9, you see him out wide. He's got a lot of qualities to his game.

We saw it last year when he returned from the knee injury that made him miss all of 2022. Once he was healthy and in the starting lineup, Sporting KC were among the better teams in the league – and so often it was Pulido either scoring or creating. Fourteen goals, three assists in 28 games. Comeback Player of the Year Award . A new DP contract. That paints the picture.

But what you absolutely can't do is disregard Peter Vermes’ impact, the club’s winning history and the talent they have in that front three. It’s three game-winners, three big-game players – Johnny Russell , Dániel Sallói and Alan Pulido . They can go up against any other front three in MLS and cause real problems for backlines.

Truthfully, I think he is in that top tier of MLS strikers. I don’t see any that are way better than Alan Pulido. The problem, though, has been injuries. And because he missed a lot of football, he can get overlooked in the big conversations. But when he is playing, his goals and assists are almost one-in-two all the time. If you think about the days he's missed, the games he hasn't played (almost half of SKC’s matches from 2020-23), all those numbers he would have. I'm not saying that would work out perfectly, but it’s a player you would be forced to talk about more.

Take Pulido’s stats: 40 goal contributions (29g/11a) in 65 matches. If he stays healthy this year, I promise he’ll produce.

It’s also what you expect from a club-record signing. And when you look at his accolades and where he’s played – for big teams in Liga MX like Tigres and Chivas, he’s been at the World Cup with Mexico – it shouldn't surprise us what he does on the field. Looking at the body of work from his career, the impact he has at Kansas City, it's undeniable. He’s a classy player.

What’s interesting too is Pulido doesn’t operate like a traditional No. 9. By that I mean he wants to come and find the game. I don't think he's as comfortable with letting the game find him. He almost has to go and dictate, come short, play a one-two, then get back on it. That’s when he starts to feel good, like he's running the game and growing into things. It’s getting touches, linking up, finding a clever pass.