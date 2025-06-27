Minnesota United's Bongi Hlongwane wins Goal of the Matchday

Minnesota United FC attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 20, claiming 49.9% of the fan vote.
The South African international improvised an astonishing flicked backheel finish with his back to goal to spark the Loons' 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Hlongwane matched his outstanding goal with an even better celebration, hopping the advertising boards to hug his mother and baby brother, who were at Allianz Field to see him play for the first time in MLS. The play also earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius recognition.
2nd place, Idan Toklomati (22.7%): Charlotte FC's Israeli striker took advantage of his opportunity with Patrick Agyemang on USMNT duty at the Gold Cup by netting an instinctive backheel finish to open the scoring in a 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City.
3rd place, Luca Orellano (20%): Following a clever give-and-go at the top of the box with Evander, Orellano added a step-over for misdirection before deftly flicking his finish past Jonathan Sirois to secure FC Cincinnati's 3-1 victory over CF Montréal.
4th place, Tomás Chancalay (7.5%): Bringing down a long-ball service from Carles Gil, Chancalay calmly settled the ball with one touch and blasted his finish into the mesh with his second in the New England Revolution's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.
