Minnesota United's Bongi Hlongwane wins Goal of the Matchday

The South African international improvised an astonishing flicked backheel finish with his back to goal to spark the Loons' 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC .

Hlongwane matched his outstanding goal with an even better celebration, hopping the advertising boards to hug his mother and baby brother, who were at Allianz Field to see him play for the first time in MLS. The play also earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius recognition.