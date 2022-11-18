World Cup: 7 MLS players who could be transferred after Qatar 2022

MLS is sending the sixth-most players (36) to the World Cup from any league worldwide. Here are seven that could be on their way to Europe in big transfers this winter (or in the near future).

Transfers have been fueled by World Cup performances for a long time. It’s not quite the same in our age of information and globalization – to folks running clubs, there aren’t many unknown players coming to the World Cup – but big performances at the tournament can still play a part in transfers.

In a recent conversation with a European agent, he recalled watching Montréal’s win over Orlando City SC in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, where Koné scored. He thought to himself 'Wow, who is this No. 28?' and was shocked to learn he was just 20 years old. I think there’ll be a few more stories like that this month.

For the first time, we’ll get to watch a lot of fans discover CF Montréal and Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné , a hot commodity to European clubs already but likely unknown to casuals across the world.

Koné was subject to two $6 million (roughly) transfer bids – from English Championship sides Norwich City and Sheffield United – that nearly happened in the summer but ultimately fell through. The price tag might go up this month, as may the caliber of teams bidding.

The 23-year-old midfielder was signed by LAFC a few months after starring at the 2019 U-20 World Cup. That Ecuador team, which eliminated the US U-20s in the quarterfinals, has matured and driven World Cup qualification for the senior side.

Cifuentes was linked with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the summer, but LAFC kept him through the season. They won the Supporters’ Shield/MLS Cup double, with Cifuentes among their most influential players.

Jose Cifuentes is believed to have played his last game for LAFC after the rising Ecuador international’s breakout MLS season. Ecuador, a young and fun South American squad, are already among the darlings for neutrals. He should be a regular starter for La Tri.

The same applies to his international teammate, Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou (also 25). But Nouhou's stock was probably highest after last winter's African Cup of Nations, when he shut down Egypt/Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and no transfer materialized.

The attack-minded right back has 11 caps with Cameroon and has made 67 league appearances with the Philadelphia Union as they’ve won a Supporters’ Shield (2020) and made MLS Cup this year. Now 25, Mbaizo is at a good age for a move.

Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo could be an interesting option for clubs in Europe after the World Cup.

A key part of Canada’s first World Cup trip in 36 years, Osorio’s just recovered from a head injury that limited him for the MLS stretch run. He is Toronto’s all-time appearance leader with 259 league matches.

The 30-year-old has spoken about how he would want to go to Europe, though hasn’t shut the door on returning to MLS in free agency. We’ll see how the next month goes. The Toronto FC homegrown midfielder has been linked with numerous teams in England.

A free agent, Jonathan Osorio can choose his next club. Adding a World Cup midfielder without a transfer fee is an attractive proposition for clubs.

World Cup: Argentina, Group C

Atlanta United rising star Thiago Almada was called into Argentina’s squad as an injury replacement on Thursday.

To emphasize that sentence: A 21-year-old MLS attacker is on Argentina’s World Cup squad. Next to Lionel Messi (PSG), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan). It’s wild to type out.

Anyway. Like the next two on this list, I’d be surprised if Almada leaves this winter, but it’s certainly a possibility. Whether Almada plays at the tournament or not, his price is going up when you can point to “member of Argentina’s World Cup squad.”