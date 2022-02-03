Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis

Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou has shined at the international level ahead of the 2022 MLS season, becoming the first-choice left back for hosts Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations, helping fuel The Indomitable Lions' semifinal appearance.
Cameroon's AFCON run ended Thursday against Egypt, falling in a penalty-kick shootout after the match finished in a 0-0 deadlock through regulation and extra time. Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Nouhou thrived against one of the best players in the world in Liverpool forward and Egypt captain Mo Salah.
Nouhou was instrumental in Cameroon keeping Salah largely in check, even ending up in several 1-v-1 battles with the superstar attacker.
It was an all-around eventful shift for Nouhou, who was central to a wild late sequence where he exchanged words with Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi before Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz was issued a red card on the sideline.
Nouhou's breakthrough at the international level comes after being named an MLS All-Star in 2021. It helped Cameroon top Group A before beating Comoros and Gambia in the knockout stage.
Transfer offers might start rolling in after his AFCON performance, but the 24-year-old is currently primed to once again serve as a defensive anchor for Seattle in 2022.
Nouhou, who now has 10 caps for Cameroon, has played for Seattle since 2017. He has five assists across 110 MLS regular-season appearances (74 starts), shining centrally and out wide.