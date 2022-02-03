Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis

Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou has shined at the international level ahead of the 2022 MLS season, becoming the first-choice left back for hosts Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations, helping fuel The Indomitable Lions' semifinal appearance.

Cameroon's AFCON run ended Thursday against Egypt, falling in a penalty-kick shootout after the match finished in a 0-0 deadlock through regulation and extra time. Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Nouhou thrived against one of the best players in the world in Liverpool forward and Egypt captain Mo Salah.