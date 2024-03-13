Why DC United's Mateusz Klich & 6 other players deserve more attention

Let’s talk about a handful of players who deserve more attention, for one reason or another. Whether you’re watching our MLS 360 whip-around show or focused on a single game, these stars might just catch your eye.

At D.C. United, we talk so much about Christian Benteke because he's their big name. But I think people might, despite all of his career accomplishments, gloss over Mateusz Klich a little bit.

The Leeds United legend can play attacking midfield, more box-to-box, as a No. 6 – he can do everything. He covers ground, he will get you a goal; he's captain material instructing players and telling them where to be. That last part is a big quality for me because I know how important it is. He's been one of the league’s best midfielders so far this season. I know it's very early, but his performances, he's been everywhere.

Take D.C.’s recent 2-2 draw at Portland. He was the best player on the pitch, hands down. His experience in the English Premiership showed. Watching that game back, I thought “I haven't paid enough attention to Klich since he came to MLS last year.” I just think he's a classy player and if D.C. are going to have any success this season, Klich will be a big reason for that.

He’s also playing under a new manager in Troy Lesesne, adapting to a new system. When you can paint a picture for a player like "This is what I need you doing. This is how I want the team to play," good players who understand the game will find their role. I was similar – I needed you to tell me, “Look, we're eventually trying to do this. This is how I need you to do it.” After a while, my instincts will kick in from what you've told me.