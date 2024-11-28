Conference Finals: Which stars need to deliver?

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs have been defined by upsets, but make no mistake: The home teams are the favorites in this weekend's Conference Finals.

With 15 goals in three playoff games, LA are two goals away from tying the league record for a single postseason stretch (17). Just think about that for a second – this team’s attack is so dynamic and has so many different threats.

It all starts with Riqui Puig. He gets on the ball, engines turn on, and everyone’s movement follows. He’s almost like a quarterback, dictating play with touches and passes between lines. Everything flows through him being fearless about getting the game started and pulling the strings.

Then there’s Gabriel Pec, who almost reminds me of Gareth Bale with how quick and powerful he is on the ball. When he's dribbling, he seems to get quicker or stay at the same pace, then has the skill to make plays. Pec can take over the game.

We all raved about Joseph Paintsil early this season, especially his off-ball running and 1-v-1 ability. He’s more of a streaky goalscorer, but you're not stopping him once he gets going. And you can see the game slows down for him in the final third. That’s a true sign of a quality winger.

As a former striker, I love how Dejan Joveljić complements everyone around him. When you have this many players with attacking prowess, you need your striker to understand his job. That's to stay within the width of the 18-yard box, occupy the two center backs and stay away from the play until it's time for the final play. You give other players around you space to work, and then when the ball goes into the box, that’s your moment to deliver. Joveljić does that job perfectly.

You can’t forget Marco Reus, either. Seeing him more consistently in MLS now – his first touch, his football IQ, the experience he brings to the attack, his understanding with Puig – you see the world-class talent. Those two stars know how to play off each other. If one drops into the six, the other moves to the 10. They rotate and keep defenses guessing.