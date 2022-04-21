Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

Count me among those just as intrigued by Round 2 of Major League Soccer vs. LIGA MX at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target as I was by Round 1. Los Angeles was the ideal first host for the matchup, and while the Twin Cities isn’t quite as tuned in to the Mexico vs. United States/Canada narrative, there might not be a more underrated summer or soccer destination .

I did my best to get inside the mind of the gaffer. Here’s my predicted XI, subject of course to health and All-Star roster selections. We can check back in August to see how many, if any, names I got right on the team sheet.

On the field, MLS has the opportunity to roll into Allianz Field as both the defending All-Star Game AND Concacaf Champions League winners, should the Sounders make history against Pumas in a couple weeks. It’ll be up to Adrian Heath to pick the best possible XI from the players available to lead that charge (and hopefully get the job done in regulation this time around).

Matt Turner is hurt and will be gone anyway. In Turner’s absence – best of luck at Arsenal, fly the MLS flag high – there’s no doubt in my mind who should start this match. The Philadelphia Union man is the league’s best goalkeeper, and it’s likely the Union will be at the top of the Shield race (or close to it). This is a no-brainer.

This is, by far, my biggest stretch. It’s probably wishful thinking, but Tolkin has the talent and the personality to fit right in on an All-Star roster.

I’ll let noted New Jersey native and Tolkin enthusiast Tom Bogert take over to explain why a man with tiger hand tats should start the big game:

Vibes. Just vibes.

All-Star Games are for the fans. What’s more fun than watching that beautiful mullet waving in the wind as he’s flying up and down the left flank alongside some of the league’s best?