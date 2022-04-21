Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI

We’re still a little ways away, but the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be here before we know it. With that in mind, my column this week is all about which players actually deserve to make the All-Star game if it was held tomorrow. Tons of stuff can and will change between now and August, but this at least gives us an idea of which players are building their cases after the first stretch of the season. And it’s going to help me find some peace while thinking about All-Star rosters, which is really the most important thing.