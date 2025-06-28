Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Wessel Speel

MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United FC have signed goalkeeper Wessel Speel through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old Netherlands native previously featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate MNUFC2. He posted one clean sheet and 14 saves in six starts.

Speel has played four matches with Minnesota's first team, including two in the US Open Cup. He's started two MLS games while Dayne St. Clair represents Canada at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Before turning pro, Speel spent 2024 as a graduate student at Duke University and was named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. He's also competed collegiately for Hofstra.

