Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 

Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid will take center stage at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Monday, Aug. 8 at The Commons in Downtown Minneapolis.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale now for $25. Buy on SeatGeek.com
All proceeds from the concert will benefit The Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on regional equity at the intersections of racial justice, economic justice, environmental justice and health equity within the Twin Cities.
“I couldn’t be more excited to take the stage at this year’s MLS All-Star Concert in the Twin Cities,” said Khalid. “I’m so happy to be a part of this historic moment and perform new music for the fans.”