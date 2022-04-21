Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

ASW22-140500-Concert-901 - Concert Ticket Promo_Khalid_ V2_16x9

Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid will take center stage at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Monday, Aug. 8 at The Commons in Downtown Minneapolis.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for $25. Buy on SeatGeek.com

All proceeds from the concert will benefit The Alliance, a non-profit organization that focuses on regional equity at the intersections of racial justice, economic justice, environmental justice and health equity within the Twin Cities.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take the stage at this year’s MLS All-Star Concert in the Twin Cities,” said Khalid. “I’m so happy to be a part of this historic moment and perform new music for the fans.” 

MLS All-Star Game Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI
MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
More News
More News
Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Who will be selected for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?
Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS
Transfer Tracker

Report: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini considering summer move to MLS
Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Who the analytics say should be the MLS All-Star starting XI
MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 

Khalid to headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target 
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX
More News
Video
Video
Stock Watch! Which 22under22 striker has a higher upside Jesús Ferreira or Talles Magno?
1:00

Stock Watch! Which 22under22 striker has a higher upside Jesús Ferreira or Talles Magno?
Twin Cities: Land of All-Stars
0:45

Twin Cities: Land of All-Stars
Watch MLS in 15 from SAC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC | April 20, 2022
15:17

Watch MLS in 15 from SAC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC | April 20, 2022
Watch MLS in 15 from PHX vs. NM | April 20, 2022
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from PHX vs. NM | April 20, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!