MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G returns as the best in MLS take on the LIGA MX All-Stars in the annual skills competition on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm ET at Allianz Field.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $23. Buy on SeatGeek.com

Five great events

MLS and LIGA MX will each form ten player teams and compete in the ultimate test of skills:

  • Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
  • Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
  • Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
  • Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs
