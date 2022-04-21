MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to feature MLS vs. LIGA MX

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G returns as the best in MLS take on the LIGA MX All-Stars in the annual skills competition on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm ET at Allianz Field.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $23. Buy on SeatGeek.com
Five great events
MLS and LIGA MX will each form ten player teams and compete in the ultimate test of skills:
- Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
- Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
- Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
- Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
- Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs