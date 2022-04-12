Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 6?

Beyond the hard running and responsible defending required from the wide men in the 3-4-2-1 formation Toronto are currently using, Thompson showed admirable instincts, anticipation and finishing nous here – not to mention the self-belief required to call off his club’s big-dog playmaker, Alejandro Pozuelo .

“Honestly from the beginning of Shaff’s run, I know that he's going to go straight to the byline. He did incredible to get past a couple of guys and I knew that I had to get on my horse and get into the box,” Thompson told reporters postgame. “Once I saw him take it to the byline, I know it's going to be cut back. Poz is in the same position and I just screamed at him, ‘Leave it!’ And just make your connection with the ball.”