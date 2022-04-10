Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Toronto FC 2

Jayden Nelson ’s first MLS goal in the 79th minute saw Toronto FC claim a road point at Rio Tinto Stadium, as they drew Real Salt Lake 2-2 on Saturday evening.

It was an entertaining start as Justin Meram and Kosi Thompson exchanged stunning goals for their teams inside of the first 10 minutes. RSL, though, went in front right before halftime after Damir Kreilach received a perfect ball from Makiel Chang, where he chested it down in the box and finished past Alex Bono to make it a 2-1 scoreline.

Meram nearly made it a double just before the hour mark but mis-hit the ball in front of an open net. RSL would rue that missed chance with just over 10 minutes to go, as TFC tied the match on a long-range AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contender by Nelson, which stood after a check by Video Review for a possible foul in the buildup.