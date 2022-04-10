Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Toronto FC 2

Jayden Nelson’s first MLS goal in the 79th minute saw Toronto FC claim a road point at Rio Tinto Stadium, as they drew Real Salt Lake 2-2 on Saturday evening.
It was an entertaining start as Justin Meram and Kosi Thompson exchanged stunning goals for their teams inside of the first 10 minutes. RSL, though, went in front right before halftime after Damir Kreilach received a perfect ball from Makiel Chang, where he chested it down in the box and finished past Alex Bono to make it a 2-1 scoreline.
Meram nearly made it a double just before the hour mark but mis-hit the ball in front of an open net. RSL would rue that missed chance with just over 10 minutes to go, as TFC tied the match on a long-range AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contender by Nelson, which stood after a check by Video Review for a possible foul in the buildup.
Toronto were forced to play the remainder of the match with 10 men after Carlos Salcedo was sent off in the 86th minute for dangerous play. But the Reds withstood a final push by RSL and the night ended with both teams claiming a point.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: RSL may be wondering “what if” after a home draw. While Pablo Mastroeni’s side may feel hard done by a Video Review decision that saw TFC’s equalizer upheld, it’s Justin Meram’s missed chance with a half-hour remaining that would have given them an important insurance goal. On the other hand, Toronto can be encouraged by a late push that saw them come away with a rare result in Utah. However, they have a stiff challenge ahead of them as they travel to the unbeaten Philadelphia Union next Saturday with Salcedo, their offseason Designated Player signing at center back, serving a red-card suspension.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: He would have to wait for it to be confirmed by Video Review, but Jayden Nelson made his first goal in MLS a memorable one, beating Zac MacMath from long distance to put TFC on level ground.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: He left without completing his brace, but Meram turned in a solid outing for RSL in this one, a week after his 300th MLS appearance.
Next Up
- RSL: Sunday, April 17 at New York City FC | 1:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- TOR: Saturday, April 16 at Philadelphia Union | 7:30 p.m. ET(MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)