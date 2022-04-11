Player of the Week

Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana named Week 6 Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After scoring the first hat trick in Inter Miami CF history to spark a much-needed 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution, Leonardo Campana has been tabbed with MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

The Ecuadorian U22 Initiative forward was the easy pick as this week's "smart choice," striking for goals in the 17th and 23rd minutes before adding an 88th-minute game-winner to snap a five-game winless start for head coach Phil Neville's team.

The match got off to an inauspicious start for Miami when New England's Justin Rennicks scored an 11th-minute opener. But Campana took over from there while starting in place of Gonzalo Higuain (knee), striking for both the equalizer and the go-ahead goal in a six-minute span.

After Revs star Carles Gil pulled it back level with a 67th-minute penalty kick, Campana came up huge just before the final whistle, pouncing on the rebound and toe-poking home the game-winner after New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton fumbled a cross from midfield substitute Bryce Duke.

Campana is in his first season with the South Florida side, having joined on a season-long loan from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers over the offseason. The hat trick gives him four goals in 325 minutes across six appearances (four starts) to begin his MLS tenure, making a strong case for continued minutes as he chases a Qatar 2022 World Cup roster spot with Ecuador, which have capped him 10 times.

Inter Miami return to action in Week 7 when facing Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday evening at Lumen Field (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Related Stories

Leonardo Campana hat trick rewards Inter Miami amid Gonzalo Higuain absence
Inter Miami sign forward Leonardo Campana on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
Player of the Week Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Vintage performance: LA Galaxy's Chicharito named Week 5 Player of the Week
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Week 4 Player of the Week
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair named MLS Week 3 Player of the Week
More News
More News
Texas turnaround: What has Austin, Dallas & Houston looking up in 2022?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Texas turnaround: What has Austin, Dallas & Houston looking up in 2022?
Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana named Week 6 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Inter Miami striker Leonardo Campana named Week 6 Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Ferreira heroics, El Trafico dramatics, Charlotte stunner shape Week 6

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Ferreira heroics, El Trafico dramatics, Charlotte stunner shape Week 6
"We cracked the code": How MLS player development is meeting the world's best
MLS Today

"We cracked the code": How MLS player development is meeting the world's best
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 6
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 6
Austin FC boost playoff credentials with gutsy win over Minnesota United FC

Austin FC boost playoff credentials with gutsy win over Minnesota United FC
More News
Video
Video
Jesus Ferreira on FIRE. Is he the answer for the USMNT at the World Cup?
1:25:40

Jesus Ferreira on FIRE. Is he the answer for the USMNT at the World Cup?
HIGHLIGHTS: C.F. Monterrey U17 vs Vancouver Whitecaps U17
0:52

HIGHLIGHTS: C.F. Monterrey U17 vs Vancouver Whitecaps U17
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake U17 vs Tigres U17
1:41

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake U17 vs Tigres U17
Missed foul before Jayden Nelson's golazo? PK in Vancouver?
1:41
Instant Replay

Missed foul before Jayden Nelson's golazo? PK in Vancouver?
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!