Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 7?

“I don't usually do what I did for younger players, subbing him off to let the crowd applaud. But I did because of the quality of that goal. That goal should be goal of the week for sure, and that's credit to the kid.”

Those were the words of Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer in reference to Josh Atencio, after the 21-year-old homegrown bossed the midfield in his team’s 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC in Saturday night’s top-of-the-Western Conference clash at Lumen Field.