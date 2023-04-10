Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?

Matchday 7 saw four teams win by 3-0 scorelines or greater, leading to some straightforward choices for the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
LAFC, riding the hot hand that is forward Dénis Bouanga, defeated Austin FC 3-0 in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final. Bouanga’s hat trick created a repeat score from that Audi MLS 2022 Cup Playoffs game, and head coach Steve Cherundolo kept the level high during a match sandwiched by their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Houston Dynamo FC booked their own 3-0 victory, beating the nine-man LA Galaxy behind Amine Bassi’s first MLS brace. The forward became the first player in MLS history to score a penalty kick in four straight games. Another offseason signing, Franco Escobar, expertly filled in at left back for the Dynamo.
Seattle Sounders FC’s 3-0 rout of St. Louis CITY SC sparked to life during the second half, starting with Josh Atencio scoring his first career MLS goal. The homegrown midfielder’s long-range blast highlighted him admirably filling in for João Paulo (hamstring) against the expansion club, vaulting Seattle into the Western Conference lead.
The New England Revolution earned a lopsided result as well, blowing past CF Montréal 4-0 at home. Carles Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, remained creator-in-chief for the Eastern Conference contender and had 1g/1a to register a point for the third straight match.
The third forward spot belongs to Kei Kamara, whose brace secured the Chicago Fire's 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC – and dished the visitors their first loss of 2023. Kamara is now up to 142 career regular-season goals, three off Landon Donovan (145) for second place in the MLS all-time goals leaderboard.
Venezuelan international Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake) and US international Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) snagged the wide midfield spots. Savarino’s 1g/1a performance was key in a 3-1 comeback win over Charlotte FC, highlighting a six-minute flurry of offense for the hosts. Meanwhile, Gressel’s fourth assist of the year was the difference in a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers.
The Vancouver-Portland game would have been more lopsided if not for an eight-save night from Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, who’s wrestled back the starting role.
FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga and Columbus Crew right wingback Mohamed Farsi round out the XI. Miazga helped see out a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union, sending FCC into the way-early Supporters’ Shield lead, and Farsi’s second assist of 2023 sealed a 2-0 win at D.C. United for the surging Crew.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaz Ivacic (POR) - Franco Escobar (HOU), Matt Miazga (CIN), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Jefferson Savarino (RSL), Josh Atencio (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Julian Gressel (VAN) - Amine Bassi (HOU), Kei Kamara (CHI), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Rodrigues (SJ), Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Mark-Anthony Kaye (TOR), Pablo Ruiz (RSL), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Thiago Almada (ATL), Jesús Ferreira (DAL), Diego Rubio (COL)
