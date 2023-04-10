Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7?

Matchday 7 saw four teams win by 3-0 scorelines or greater, leading to some straightforward choices for the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Houston Dynamo FC booked their own 3-0 victory, beating the nine-man LA Galaxy behind Amine Bassi’s first MLS brace. The forward became the first player in MLS history to score a penalty kick in four straight games. Another offseason signing, Franco Escobar, expertly filled in at left back for the Dynamo.

The New England Revolution earned a lopsided result as well, blowing past CF Montréal 4-0 at home. Carles Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, remained creator-in-chief for the Eastern Conference contender and had 1g/1a to register a point for the third straight match.

The third forward spot belongs to Kei Kamara, whose brace secured the Chicago Fire's 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC – and dished the visitors their first loss of 2023. Kamara is now up to 142 career regular-season goals, three off Landon Donovan (145) for second place in the MLS all-time goals leaderboard.