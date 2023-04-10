Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

Goal of the Matchday

On a weekend when children of all ages were searching for Easter eggs, we didn’t have to dig too deep to find the nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.

Dylan Borrero got the New England Revolution off to a great start en route to a 4-0 win over struggling CF Montréal with an audacious effort from long range, capping a perfectly-executed short corner kick in the 21st minute.

Dénis Bouanga is making a serious bid to be a Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender, scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Austin FC. The LAFC winger’s second goal, a phenomenal full volley off a doubly-deflected corner kick, was the best in his Easter basket.

Real Salt Lake snapped a four-match losing streak by scoring three goals in a six-minute span to rally from an early deficit and defeat Charlotte FC, 3-1, Saturday night. Pablo Ruiz got the party started with a left-footed blast that went crossbar down to level the score in the 56th minute.

A huge second-half performance helped Seattle Sounders FC beat St. Louis CITY SC in a top-of-the-table Western Conference clash. Josh Atencio’s powerful strike from distance, set up by a Nicolas Lodeiro layoff, opened the scoring in the 3-0 victory at Lumen Field.

