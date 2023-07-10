Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 24?

But there's plenty of opportunity remaining for the league's standout young performers, making decisions difficult for managers when selecting the starting XI.

"It's a dream come true, obviously," Cremaschi said. "To me, [Messi is] the best player in the world. He will always be the best player in the world, and it's just crazy that I could just be potentially playing and sharing day-to-day life for him."

The box-to-box midfielder also looks set to soon be joined by none other than Lionel Messi, who last month stated his intention to join Inter Miami . Asked postgame about that possibility by the MLS 360 crew, the homegrown talent was grinning ear to ear.

The 18-year-old, one of six Inter Miami academy products to feature in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United , has been a shining light in the club’s up-and-down season. He’s now on 1g/3a in 17 games (~1,100 minutes), showing why he’s a coveted Argentine-American dual national and among the league’s brightest teenage prospects.

As one Venezuelan midfielder (Cristian Cásseres Jr.) exits the New York Red Bulls , another one ( Wikelman Carmona ) steps up.

“Everyone wants to start, but it's also a huge responsibility to come on and keep at the same pace that everyone has been going at,” explained Carmona.

It was Carmona’s second goal for the Red Bulls since joining ahead of the 2021 season. Even though he rarely starts, the youngster noted it’s all part of the process.

“I love the underdog,” Carnell said. “I love rewarding guys for hard work, and I love embracing the challenges, that if they embrace principles, I think we can achieve great things. So I've never been really one who cares much for names on backs of jerseys. I've always wanted to develop players.”

Akil Watts picked out Aziel Jackson centrally in the box, before the 21-year-old scored his first-ever MLS goal. To account for the development pipeline connections: Watts spent last year with STL CITY 2 before making the jump for their expansion season, while Jackson was a Best XI honoree at MNUFC2 before St. Louis acquired his rights in an offseason trade .

“It just came with consistency and just believing in myself and being patient, you know?" said Jackson. "It's very hard to be a player and want to get more minutes, but also just staying focused and just waiting for an opportunity to come in and taking advantage of it is important for any player from any level. And I just had to stay confident in myself and be grateful.”

Jackson, who’s taken a roundabout journey to MLS, is a huge part of CITY SC notching three straight wins to move back atop the Western Conference standings. He’s started three straight games and is their 13th different player to score in MLS action this year.

Ibrahim 's first-ever MLS goal, scored in first-half stoppage time of a 2-2 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City , didn't have the highest degree of difficulty ( Héctor Herrera 's orchestrator effect did the heavy lifting).

"Ibrahim does so many good things for this team, so I'll give him a shout-out," Olsen said. "He works extremely hard without the ball and has a good understanding defensively. He makes a lot of runs and a lot of selfless runs. He’s been fighting. He’s been a good scorer, and when you don't score each game, it becomes heavy. For him to be on the end of that, it's a special moment for him in the league. Hopefully there's more to come."

It's also a reassuring moment for the Nigerian youth international, who joined Houston in April after signing as a U22 Initiative player from NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia. The 21-year-old has clearly endeared himself to Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen as a trusted wide option, too.

Fall, back on loan from Spanish top-flight side Villareal, went the full 90 in LAFC's 1-1 draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium. He was far from perfect, but it was a solid first game back in MLS for the Senegalese center back.

"Throwing Fall in right away without the proper preseason and having him play 90 minutes is never easy," head coach Steve Cherundolo said postgame. "That considered I think his performance was fine. I think still some tactical errors in the first half from him. Pretty normal for in the center for a young defender. Things we’ll talk about and clean up. But obviously stabilized after that and distribution out of the back I thought was positive for sure and he usually wins his aerial battles as well."

Before heading overseas last summer, Fall was regarded as one of the top young prospects in MLS. Now age 20, he joins a Black & Gold center-back group that includes veterans Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Long, Jesús Murillo and Denil Maldonado.

He's saying all the right things about developing, too.