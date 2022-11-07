St. Louis CITY acquire MLS NEXT Pro star Aziel Jackson from Minnesota United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

STL receive: Aziel Jackson

Aziel Jackson MIN receive: Up to $225k in GAM

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Aziel Jackson in a trade with Minnesota United FC for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Monday.

Minnesota could also get $75k in conditional GAM should certain performance metrics be met, and MNUFC receive 20% of the transfer fee if Jackson is sold outside of MLS.

Jackson joins the 2023 expansion outfit after a standout season for Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro side MNUFC2, where he was named to the league's Best XI during its inaugural campaign. The 21-year-old racked up 10 goals and seven assists in 23 matches, all of which were team-leading figures, and led MLS NEXT Pro with 70 scoring chances created.