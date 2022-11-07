St. Louis CITY acquire MLS NEXT Pro star Aziel Jackson from Minnesota United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- STL receive: Aziel Jackson
- MIN receive: Up to $225k in GAM
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Aziel Jackson in a trade with Minnesota United FC for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Monday.
Minnesota could also get $75k in conditional GAM should certain performance metrics be met, and MNUFC receive 20% of the transfer fee if Jackson is sold outside of MLS.
Jackson joins the 2023 expansion outfit after a standout season for Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro side MNUFC2, where he was named to the league's Best XI during its inaugural campaign. The 21-year-old racked up 10 goals and seven assists in 23 matches, all of which were team-leading figures, and led MLS NEXT Pro with 70 scoring chances created.
“Aziel is a promising young talent that we are happy to add to our team,” St. Louis CITY sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “At just 21 years old, he is still developing but is showing promising progression already following this past season at the MLS NEXT Pro level. We saw firsthand how that league is developing good, young talent and for Aziel to be named to the Best XI acknowledges what his potential can be.”
Jackson originally joined Minnesota United in April 2021, when his homegrown rights were acquired in a trade with the New York Red Bulls. He started his career in the RBNY youth academy, which he joined as a 13-year-old in 2014. He's also played on loan at USL side North Carolina FC.
STL will become the league's 29th team next year. They currently have 11 players signed to first-team deals, with Jackson joining a midfield group that includes international pieces Isak Jensen, Tomáš Ostrák and Eduard Löwen.
The transaction occurs during the league’s two-day trade window following MLS Cup 2022. That period spans from noon ET Monday to noon ET Wednesday.
