New York Red Bulls transfer Cristian Cásseres Jr. to Ligue 1 club

The Venezuelan international’s contract was set to expire after the 2023 MLS season, and now he fulfills his dream of playing European top-flight soccer while RBNY net a transfer fee.

"We want to thank Cristian for his commitment to the club for the last six seasons," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Cristian always represented the club in a great manner, both on and off the field, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career."

Cásseres Jr., 23, departs New York with 14 goals and 19 assists across 116 regular-season appearances (100 starts; nearly 9,000 minutes). A box-to-box midfielder, he became a consistent and reliable presence since debuting during the 2018 campaign upon his arrival from Venezuelan side Deportivo La Guaira.

Cásseres Jr. has been a mainstay for Venezuela’s national team since 2020, earning 21 caps to date. He was part of La Vinotinto’s Copa América squad in 2021 and a regular during their unsuccessful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.