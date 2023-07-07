New York Red Bulls transfer Cristian Cásseres Jr. to Ligue 1 club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. to Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, the club announced Friday.
The Venezuelan international’s contract was set to expire after the 2023 MLS season, and now he fulfills his dream of playing European top-flight soccer while RBNY net a transfer fee.
"We want to thank Cristian for his commitment to the club for the last six seasons," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Cristian always represented the club in a great manner, both on and off the field, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career."
Cásseres Jr., 23, departs New York with 14 goals and 19 assists across 116 regular-season appearances (100 starts; nearly 9,000 minutes). A box-to-box midfielder, he became a consistent and reliable presence since debuting during the 2018 campaign upon his arrival from Venezuelan side Deportivo La Guaira.
Cásseres Jr. has been a mainstay for Venezuela’s national team since 2020, earning 21 caps to date. He was part of La Vinotinto’s Copa América squad in 2021 and a regular during their unsuccessful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
"It’s been incredible to watch Cristian’s rise over the last six years from New York Red Bulls II to the first team, and to see him live out his dream of playing for the Venezuelan national team," sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. "Cristian has been a role model for many of our players, especially in the way he has become a leader for this club, and we are excited for him to have this opportunity."
As Cásseres Jr. departs, RBNY have a deep central midfield group that’s led by homegrowns Daniel Edelman and Peter Stroud, as well as Frankie Amaya and Dru Yearwood.
Toulouse, who won the Coupe de France in 2023, finished 13th in this past Ligue 1 season. That cup victory placed the French club in the 2023-24 Europa League.
The Red Bulls, chasing a league-record 14th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, have been led by head coach Troy Lesesne since mutually parting ways with Gerhard Struber in early May. They’re currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, three points off the ninth and final postseason place.
