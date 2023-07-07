Mamadou Fall returns to LAFC after Villarreal loan

Transfer Tracker

LAFC center back Mamadou Fall has returned from his loan to LaLiga side Villarreal CF and is eligible for selection starting with the club’s Matchday 24 home game Saturday vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Senegalese defender, 20, initially joined the Spanish club in August 2022. He scored three times in 25 appearances (22 starts) for Villarreal B and played twice for Villarreal’s senior squad.

For his MLS career, Fall has five goals and one assists in 35 regular-season appearances (29 starts). He emerged as one of the league’s top young talents before playing for Villarreal.

Upon his return, Fall joins an experienced center back group that’s had a rotating cast in 2023 amid injuries, a congested schedule and international duty. Jesús Murillo and Giorgio Chiellini remain from last year’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield double-winning side, while Aaron Long joined in free agency after captaining the New York Red Bulls and Denil Maldonado is on loan from Honduran side Motagua.

With Fall back, LAFC are trying to emerge from a 2W-5L-1D stretch that's followed the club losing the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final to Liga MX's Club León. Despite the slump, LAFC remain third in the Western Conference.

