Which MLS teams are the biggest Leagues Cup contenders?

The Union have been knocking on the door of another trophy for several years – reaching two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, and last year narrowly finishing second to LAFC in both the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield races. Will they add to their 2020 Supporters' Shield?

Jim Curtin's team must get past two Liga MX squads in the group stage, and will like their chances with Andre Blake among the region's best goalkeepers and center back Jakob Glesnes and defensive midfielder José Martínez fresh off MLS All-Star appearances. In the final third, look for the DP trio of midfielder Dániel Gazdag and strikers Mikael Uhre to Julián Carranza to cause havoc.