Which MLS teams are the biggest Leagues Cup contenders?

Leagues Cup is here!
The quick version of what awaits:
- All 47 MLS and Liga MX teams competing in a World Cup-style knockout tournament as they pause domestic competition.
- Each group's top two teams reach a knockout stage that builds toward an Aug. 19 final.
- Aside from the trophy and regional rivalry bragging rights, prize money and three 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berths are on the line.
So, who from MLS has a chance at raising silverware? We've identified 10 clubs (plus a few honorable mentions) you should watch compete on MLS Season Pass.
Group: Central 3
- Sunday, July 23 vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Thursday, July 27 vs. Chivas
Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Aaron Boupendza, Obinna Nwobodo, Matt Miazga… FC Cincinnati are stacked. The Supporters' Shield leaders are also on pace for about 75 points in MLS, which would set a new single-season points record (New England's 2021 squad holds the record at 73).
All the while, Pat Noonan's team has lost just two games this year and they're into the US Open Cup semifinals as well. It's entirely realistic for FCC to dream of multiple trophies in 2023.
Bye to Round of 32
After completing an MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield double in 2022, LAFC have a bye into the knockout stage. That puts them five single-elimination games away from a trophy, trying to lessen the blow of losing the Concacaf Champions League final in early June to Liga MX's Club León.
LAFC, clearly fatigued from juggling injuries and fixture congestion across multiple competitions, will benefit greatly from not playing a Round of 32 game (on a TBD date) until Aug. 2-4. Maybe they have a new Designated Player by then, to complement forwards Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga?
Group: West 2
- Saturday, July 22 vs. Real Salt Lake
- Sunday, July 30 vs. CF Monterrey
First things first: Seattle have arguably the toughest Leagues Cup group to navigate. But this is a veteran-heavy team that's grinded through games of this caliber before, winning the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2022 (first-ever modern-day MLS champion!) and reaching the 2021 Leagues Cup final (smaller version of the tournament).
The extra boost for the Sounders? They've got US internationals Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan back from the Gold Cup, and have plenty of game-changers – Nicolas Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz and Stefan Frei, to name a few – that should make them a contender.
Group: East 1
- Saturday, July 22 vs. Club Tijuana
- Wednesday, July 26 vs. Querétaro FC
The Union have been knocking on the door of another trophy for several years – reaching two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, and last year narrowly finishing second to LAFC in both the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield races. Will they add to their 2020 Supporters' Shield?
Jim Curtin's team must get past two Liga MX squads in the group stage, and will like their chances with Andre Blake among the region's best goalkeepers and center back Jakob Glesnes and defensive midfielder José Martínez fresh off MLS All-Star appearances. In the final third, look for the DP trio of midfielder Dániel Gazdag and strikers Mikael Uhre to Julián Carranza to cause havoc.
Group: East 4
- Saturday, July 22 vs. New York Red Bulls
- Wednesday, July 26 vs. Atlético San Luis
New England are in a deceptively tricky group, but enter with loads of confidence as the second-best team in MLS (at least judging by the Supporters' Shield standings). They're also elite at Gillette Stadium this season, going 9W-0L-3D in league competition.
Combine Bruce Arena's know-how in tournament settings with the elite skills of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and No. 10 Carles Gil, plus a host of other key contributors who are put in positions to succeed… you get the idea.
Group: Central 1
- Sunday, July 23 vs. Columbus Crew
- Thursday, July 27 vs. Club América
Having defied most (if not all) expansion-team expectations, both internal and external, St. Louis have a chance to win their first-ever trophy. It would also be special if the current Western Conference leaders make a statement against Club América, one of the Western Hemisphere's biggest clubs.
As CITY SC mount a charge, it's most welcomed news that midfielder Eduard Löwen is back from injury. They're still waiting for their other Designated Player, striker João Klauss, to come back (he hasn't played in over three months).
Group: West 2
- Saturday, July 22 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- Wednesday, July 26 vs. CF Monterrey
Real Salt Lake enter Leagues Cup in fantastic form, going 6W-0L-3D in MLS play since early June. And lately, they've gotten a boost from DP striker Cristian Arango entering the mix after his arrival from Liga MX side Pachuca.
Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's team always brings a high commitment level and collective buy-in, providing the foundation. When you add in some high-level attackers, trophy dreams look more realistic.
Group: South 2
- Friday, July 21 vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Saturday, July 29 vs. Santos Laguna
The Lions have won three of four games in July, mostly led by Uruguay international Facundo Torres driving their attack forward. Then with Peru international Pedro Gallese, they have arguably the league's most underrated goalkeeper. There's a lot of quality in between these big names, too.
Orlando's biggest source of confidence might be this year's CCL Round of 16 series with Tigres UANL. They lost on away goals (after 1-1 aggregate) to the Liga MX powerhouse, proving they can compete with the region's top teams.
Group: Central 1
- Sunday, July 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- Monday, July 31 vs. Club América
This one all depends on which version of the Crew shows up.
We know their high-flying attack, with an MLS-leading 45 goals scored, can produce magic with Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández leading the way. What we don't know is if their defense can lock things down against two other serious contenders in St. Louis and América.
If head coach Wilfred Nancy's group can find the right balance between both ends of the pitch, they could do some serious damage.
Group: Central 4
- Sunday, July 23 vs. Colorado Rapids
- Thursday, July 27 vs. Club Deportivo Toluca
Nashville would unquestionably be ranked higher if they weren't struggling so much in league play (1W-5L-0D stretch). Instead, Gary Smith's team is looking to bust out of a summer swoon and will reportedly soon add DP striker Sam Surridge from EPL side Nottingham Forest.
In the meantime, it'd be foolish to count out any team that has Hany Mukhtar in attack and Walker Zimmerman in defense. Plus, Nashville aren't too far removed from being talked about as a serious Supporters' Shield contender in MLS. They just need to recover.
Atlanta United: Counting out a team that has Miles Robinson, Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis as figureheads would miss the mark – even if the Five Stripes have proven hot and cold this year.
Austin FC: In a group with two relatively new Liga MX teams (FC Juárez and Mazatlán FC), the Verde & Black will like their chances. And with Sebastián Driussi showing shades of his sterling 2022 form, they're right to dream big.
Inter Miami CF: The Herons are the biggest wild card of Leagues Cup, creating an FC Barcelona reunion by acquiring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba across a six-day stretch. They're absolute legends of the game.
Minnesota United FC: The Loons have a manageable group, awaiting Puebla FC (Liga MX) and Chicago Fire FC (MLS). If that Teemu Pukki and Emanuel Reynoso partnership can really kick off, be forewarned.
