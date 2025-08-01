Real Salt Lake sign DP striker Rwan Cruz from Botafogo

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who will occupy a Designated Player roster spot, is on loan through June 2026 with an option to extend for the remainder of the 2026 season. RSL also have a purchase option at a fixed price that can be exercised at any point during the loan.

"We are elated to welcome Rwan to our club, and have been working on this move for some time," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.