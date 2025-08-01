Real Salt Lake sign DP striker Rwan Cruz from Botafogo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake bolstered their attack on Friday, announcing they've acquired striker Rwan Cruz on loan from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo.
The 24-year-old Brazilian, who will occupy a Designated Player roster spot, is on loan through June 2026 with an option to extend for the remainder of the 2026 season. RSL also have a purchase option at a fixed price that can be exercised at any point during the loan.
"We are elated to welcome Rwan to our club, and have been working on this move for some time," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.
"Rwan’s quality, finishing and attacking flexibility should allow him to bolster our options up top, adding a difference-maker to our core as we pursue a strong finish to the season."
Cruz has accumulated 37g/14a in 137 matches while competing across Brazil for Santos, Vasco da Gama and Botafogo – in addition to Bulgarian powerhouse Ludogorets Razgrad.
While at Ludogorets Razgrad, Cruz won two titles and featured in several European competitions.
"I am excited to arrive in Utah and I look forward to integrating with the family here at the club," said Cruz.
"I have been watching the RSL games and I think we play very well as a team. We have a playing style with short passing combinations that I enjoy very much, and I believe this is an excellent fit for me."
As Cruz joins RSL, they have won five of their last six games across all competitions. They're currently eighth in the Western Conference with 31 points, climbing above the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line.
USMNT midfielder Diego Luna and Diogo Gonçalves have steered their attack, with striker William Agada and midfielder Zavier Gozo also key contributors.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant