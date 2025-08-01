New York City FC transfer Mounsef Bakrar to Dinamo Zagreb

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

New York City FC have transferred forward Mounsef Bakrar to Croatian top-flight side GNK Dinamo Zagreb, the club announced Friday.

The Algerian international joined NYCFC in July 2023 from Croatian club NK Istra 1961. He scored 10 goals in 70 matches across all competitions.

This season, the 24-year-old scored twice in 21 appearances (five starts).

"We would like to thank Mounsef for all his contributions during his time with the club," said sporting director David Lee.

"Mounsef brought great energy and a strong work ethic every day, and his commitment to the team was evident from the moment he arrived. We believe that a transfer back to Europe at this time is best for all parties, and we wish Mounsef all the best in the next stage of his career."

Bakrar is the second NYCFC player to depart during the summer transfer window, following defender Birk Risa.