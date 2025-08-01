Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Chivas were left heartbroken in their Leagues Cup opener, falling 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls after Emil Forsberg netted a free kick with the last action of the game.

Now, the 12-time LIGA MX champions will look to respond against Charlotte. With just the top four teams in each league earning a quarterfinal spot, Chivas will be desperate for all three points in their clash with the Crown, before a Phase One finale against FC Cincinnati (Aug. 7).