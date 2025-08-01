Chivas Guadalajara vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Charlotte FC host Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara on Sunday night, with both sides looking to get off the mark in Leagues Cup Phase One play.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- Univision, TUDN, FS1
When
- Sunday, Aug. 3 | 7:50 pm ET/4:50 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Chivas were left heartbroken in their Leagues Cup opener, falling 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls after Emil Forsberg netted a free kick with the last action of the game.
Now, the 12-time LIGA MX champions will look to respond against Charlotte. With just the top four teams in each league earning a quarterfinal spot, Chivas will be desperate for all three points in their clash with the Crown, before a Phase One finale against FC Cincinnati (Aug. 7).
Chivas's attack has plenty of MLS connections, with Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) and Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) both in key roles. Two other alums, Richard Ledezma (Real Salt Lake) and Daniel Aguirre (LA Galaxy), started against RBNY.
Charlotte are looking to bounce back after losing 4-1 against FC Juárez in their Leagues Cup opener. The Crown entered as one of the hottest teams in MLS, winners of four straight in league play, but couldn't slow down their LIGA MX opponent.
Compounding matters, Idan Toklomati was red-carded in the 80th minute against Juárez. He's admirably helped replace USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang, scoring six goals in his last eight matches across all competitions, but now leaves a big absence up top.
Can DP winger Wilfried Zaha and playmaker Pep Biel step up? Head coach Dean Smith will need them to before Charlotte conclude Phase One play against CF Monterrey (Aug. 7).