Which 2021 MLS newcomers have most leveled up in 2022? 

2021 arrival: Billed as a big-talent signing to bolster Austin 's attack midway through last season, Driussi 's MLS debut was strong, as the Argentine DP scored five goals and dished out five assists in 17 games (16 starts) after coming from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg. As it turned out, that was just a prelude to much bigger things to come.

2022 upgrade: As Austin have enjoyed a fast start to their 2022 season that has them challenging atop the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield races, Driussi's leap into an MVP-caliber performer is one of the biggest reasons why. He's been nothing short of electric through the club's first 13 games, already racking up eight goals and four assists, with many of those goal contributions of the highlight-reel variety. At just 26 years old, Driussi looks every bit like the centerpiece ATX were hoping he'd be when they signed him, with the only question now being how gaudy his stat line will look come Decision Day on Oct. 9.