Real Salt Lake sign defender Andrew Brody to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Real Salt Lake have signed defender Andrew Brody to a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Aside from his time at the University of Louisville and a pandemic-forced loan return from Austria, the homegrown fullback has been with RSL throughout his entire developmental process, joining the academy in 2011 before becoming a stalwart with the club's former USL Championship affiliate and now-MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs. Since breaking through with RSL's first team in 2021, Brody has accumulated 27 league appearances (22 starts), playing just over 2,000 MLS minutes.