Real Salt Lake sign defender Andrew Brody to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Real Salt Lake have signed defender Andrew Brody to a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
Aside from his time at the University of Louisville and a pandemic-forced loan return from Austria, the homegrown fullback has been with RSL throughout his entire developmental process, joining the academy in 2011 before becoming a stalwart with the club's former USL Championship affiliate and now-MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs. Since breaking through with RSL's first team in 2021, Brody has accumulated 27 league appearances (22 starts), playing just over 2,000 MLS minutes.
"I'm excited to be a part of what [head coach] Pablo Mastroeni, [general manager] Elliot Fall and the new ownership is building here, I am always grateful to play in front of the most passionate fans in the league, and everyone's goal is to reward this community – which has given us all so much – by winning trophies here in the near future," Brody said in a release.
The now 27-year-old has started in 10 of the 11 matches for the Claret & Cobalt this season, helping contribute to four clean sheets as the club currently sit fifth in the Western Conference with 16 points (4W-3L-4D).
"Andrew is the epitome of what our Club's development paradigm represents," stated Fall, who has been with RSL for the entirety of Brody's matriculation. "From the Academy, to the USL, add in an international loan, all of these experiences prepared him for Major League Soccer.
"Perhaps the route at times appeared circuitous, but Andrew seized each opportunity, every step of the way, to hone his craft, sharpen his performances, and grow into a solid MLS contributor. We are exceptionally proud of how he represents the badge, and his attitude, work ethic and skill reflect greatly on our community."
Real Salt Lake's next match comes on Saturday when they host Austin FC in a Western Conference showdown at Rio Tinto Stadium (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).