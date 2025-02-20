Sporting Kansas City sign defender Andrew Brody

The 29-year-old joins Sporting KC after spending the last four MLS seasons with Real Salt Lake , where he recorded 2g/17a in 133 matches across all competitions.

Before becoming a RSL homegrown player, Brody shined for the Real Salt Lake Development Academy and enjoyed a prolific three-year stint at the University of Louisville from 2013-15. He later became an integral contributor for then-USL Championship (now MLS NEXT Pro) affiliate Real Monarchs, becoming the club's all-time appearances leader with 101.