Sporting Kansas City sign defender Andrew Brody

Sporting Kansas City have claimed defender Andrew Brody off waivers, the club announced Thursday. He is under contract through the 2025 MLS season.
The 29-year-old joins Sporting KC after spending the last four MLS seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he recorded 2g/17a in 133 matches across all competitions.
Before becoming a RSL homegrown player, Brody shined for the Real Salt Lake Development Academy and enjoyed a prolific three-year stint at the University of Louisville from 2013-15. He later became an integral contributor for then-USL Championship (now MLS NEXT Pro) affiliate Real Monarchs, becoming the club's all-time appearances leader with 101.
In addition to Brody, other notable offseason arrivals for the club include former LA Galaxy star Dejan Joveljić via trade, and the attacking duo of Manu García and Shapi Suleymanov (both transferred from Aris Thessaloniki).
Sporting KC begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday at Austin FC as they seek a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
