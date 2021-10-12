Where MLS academies are in 2021 – and how they're fueling Canada, USA ambitions

There are only eight countries to have ever won the World Cup. Every single one of them had two things in common:

They had a well-supported domestic league, and That domestic league churned out talent for the national team.

Forget about winning the World Cup: If you even want to get close to winning, you need to check those two boxes. The Netherlands’ national team, for example, was a big fat nothing and the league was a backwater throughout the 1950s and into the early ‘60s. But then methodology improved, and a commitment to youth development and integration was developed, and suddenly Ajax, PSV and the rest produced a generation of elite talent.

Just like that, the league was on the map and the national team became a regular contender at major tournaments. They actually won one – the 1988 Euros – and have been World Cup runners-up three times, and as the talent keeps churning through the Eredivisie, the Dutch continue to be a threat.

Or think about that Croatian golden generation that made it all the way to the final in 2018 before losing to France. Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozović; these guys didn’t appear out of the blue. They were crafted through their home country’s youth development pipeline before being sold off to top clubs around Europe.

With the advent of the Homegrown initiative nearly 15 years ago (in 2008), Major League Soccer took its first steps toward creating that pipeline. It was a commitment to actually crafting elite players instead of just finding and honing guys who’d come through college soccer. It is the difference between preparing for success and just hoping for it.

Don’t get me wrong: college soccer will always have a place in the US and Canada – there will always be Matt Turners or Tajon Buchanans who are not identified and progressed into elite player development pathways as early as they could or should’ve been, and there will always be late bloomers like Aaron Long or Richie Laryea. College soccer is an asset for the league and for both countries.

But it can not be the preferred path if either the US or Canada are ever going to seriously compete at the highest levels of the international game. I’d argue that what the US did from 1994 to 2014 (six straight World Cup qualifications with four advancements from the group stage; a runner-up and a third-place finish in the Confederations Cup; a semifinal finish at the Copa America) is the furthest you could go with college soccer as the primary player development pathway. To get beyond that you need a high-functioning, dedicated academy system. Period.