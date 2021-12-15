Where could players land? 2021 MLS Free Agency matchmaker

Maybe down the line. It seems Maxi, like Blanco, is destined to stay put once both parties get the details sorted out. What he did in the playoffs is timeless, and a productive old head is a good influence to have around the young group coming up. Though Moralez will turn 35 when the 2022 season starts in February, he’s got some serious Diego Chara vibes. Just put him on the field and let him do his thing.