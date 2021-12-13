League Announcement

2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

The off-season roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Dec. 15.

Immediately following the End-of-Year Waivers process, Free Agency also will open on Dec. 15 for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and either option-declined or out-of-contract. Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year. 

Free Agents may participate in the Re-Entry Process.

2021 MLS Free Agents

General:

  • Bingham, David - Out of Contract
  • Jahn, Adam - Option

Atlanta:

  • Kann, Alec - Option
  • Torres, Erick - Option

Austin:

  • Manneh, Kekuta - Option
  • Schoenfeld, Aaron - Option
  • Sweat, Benjamin - Option

Chicago:

  • Calvo, Francisco - Option
  • Kappelhof, Johan - Out of Contract
  • Shuttleworth, Robert - Out of Contract

Colorado:

  • Badji, Dominique - Out of Contract
  • Beitashour, Steven - Out of Contract
  • Ford, Kortne - Option
  • Mezquida, Nicolas - Option
  • Moor, Drew - Out of Contract
  • Rawls, Andre - Option

Columbus:

  • Abdul-Salaam, Saad - Option
  • Afful, Harrison - Out of Contract
  • Bush, Evan - Out of Contract
  • Francis, Waylon - Option
  • Hurtado, Erik - Option
  • Lampson, Matt - Option
  • Wright-Phillips, Bradley - Option

D.C.:

  • Brillant, Frederic - Out of Contract
  • Kempin, Jonathan - Option
  • Martins, Felipe - Option
  • Reyna, Yordy - Out of Contract
  • Seitz, Christopher - Out of Contract

Cincinnati:

  • Cropper, Cody - Option
  • Duvall, Christopher - Option
  • Hagglund, Nick - Option
  • Medunjanin, Haris - Out of Contract

Dallas:

  • Zobeck, Kyle - Out of Contract

Houston:

  • Figueroa, Maynor - Option
  • Garcia, Oscar - Out of Contract
  • Urruti, Maximiliano - Option

Kansas City:

  • Espinoza, Roger - Out of Contract
  • Sanchez, Ilie - Option
  • Zusi, Graham - Out of Contract

LA:

  • Acosta, Danilo - Option
  • dos Santos, Jonathan - Out of Contract
  • Fisher, Oniel - Option
  • Kljestan, Sacha - Out of Contract

LAFC:

  • Edwards, Raheem - Out of Contract
  • Harvey, Jordan - Out of Contract

Miami:

  • Chapman, Jay - Option
  • Higuain, Federico - Out of Contract
  • Leerdam, Kelvin - Option
  • McCarthy, John - Option
  • Shea, Dane - Out of Contract

Minnesota:

  • Adi, Fanendo - Option
  • Agudelo, Juan - Option
  • Alonso, Osvaldo - Out of Contract
  • Finlay, Ethan - Out of Contract
  • Kallman, Brent - Option
  • Opara, Ikenna - Option
  • Raitala, Jukka - Option
  • Zendejas, Adrian - Option

Nashville:

  • Accam, David - Option
  • Anibaba, Jalil - Out of Contract
  • Danladi, Abu - Out of Contract
  • Meredith, Bryan - Option

New England:

  • Caldwell, Scott - Out of Contract
  • Knighton, Brad - Out of Contract

New York City:

  • Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract
  • Rocha, Tony - Option

New York:

  • Davis, Sean - Out of Contract
  • Royer, Daniel - Out of Contract

Orlando:

  • Rosell, Oriol - Out of Contract

Philadelphia:

  • Collin, Aurelien - Out of Contract
  • Ilsinho - Out of Contract
  • Powell, Alvas - Option

Portland:

  • Blanco, Sebastian - Out of Contract
  • Clark, Steven - Out of Contract

Salt Lake:

  • Meram, Justin - Out of Contract
  • Morgan, Ashtone - Option
  • Rusnak, Albert - Out of Contract
  • Toia, Donny - Option

San Jose:

  • Bersano, Matthew - Out of Contract
  • Wondolowski, Christopher - Out of Contract

Seattle:

  • Bruin, Will - Out of Contract
  • Cleveland, Stefan - Out of Contract
  • Delem, Jordy - Option
  • Montero, Fredy - Option
  • O'Neill, Shane - Out of Contract
  • Richey, Spencer - Option
  • Rowe, Kelyn - Option

Toronto:

  • De Leon, Nick - Out of Contract
  • Endo, Tsubasa - Out of Contract
  • Gonzalez, Omar - Option
  • Morrow, Justin - Out of Contract
  • Mullins, Patrick - Option
  • Zavaleta, Eriq - Option

Vancouver:

  • Ricketts, Tosaint - Out of Contract
  • Rose, Andrew - Out of Contracta
