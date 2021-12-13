2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

The off-season roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Dec. 15.
Immediately following the End-of-Year Waivers process, Free Agency also will open on Dec. 15 for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and either option-declined or out-of-contract. Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.
Free Agents may participate in the Re-Entry Process.
2021 MLS Free Agents
General:
- Bingham, David - Out of Contract
- Jahn, Adam - Option
Atlanta:
- Kann, Alec - Option
- Torres, Erick - Option
Austin:
- Manneh, Kekuta - Option
- Schoenfeld, Aaron - Option
- Sweat, Benjamin - Option
Chicago:
- Calvo, Francisco - Option
- Kappelhof, Johan - Out of Contract
- Shuttleworth, Robert - Out of Contract
Colorado:
- Badji, Dominique - Out of Contract
- Beitashour, Steven - Out of Contract
- Ford, Kortne - Option
- Mezquida, Nicolas - Option
- Moor, Drew - Out of Contract
- Rawls, Andre - Option
Columbus:
- Abdul-Salaam, Saad - Option
- Afful, Harrison - Out of Contract
- Bush, Evan - Out of Contract
- Francis, Waylon - Option
- Hurtado, Erik - Option
- Lampson, Matt - Option
- Wright-Phillips, Bradley - Option
D.C.:
- Brillant, Frederic - Out of Contract
- Kempin, Jonathan - Option
- Martins, Felipe - Option
- Reyna, Yordy - Out of Contract
- Seitz, Christopher - Out of Contract
Cincinnati:
- Cropper, Cody - Option
- Duvall, Christopher - Option
- Hagglund, Nick - Option
- Medunjanin, Haris - Out of Contract
Dallas:
- Zobeck, Kyle - Out of Contract
Houston:
- Figueroa, Maynor - Option
- Garcia, Oscar - Out of Contract
- Urruti, Maximiliano - Option
Kansas City:
- Espinoza, Roger - Out of Contract
- Sanchez, Ilie - Option
- Zusi, Graham - Out of Contract
LA:
- Acosta, Danilo - Option
- dos Santos, Jonathan - Out of Contract
- Fisher, Oniel - Option
- Kljestan, Sacha - Out of Contract
LAFC:
- Edwards, Raheem - Out of Contract
- Harvey, Jordan - Out of Contract
Miami:
- Chapman, Jay - Option
- Higuain, Federico - Out of Contract
- Leerdam, Kelvin - Option
- McCarthy, John - Option
- Shea, Dane - Out of Contract
Minnesota:
- Adi, Fanendo - Option
- Agudelo, Juan - Option
- Alonso, Osvaldo - Out of Contract
- Finlay, Ethan - Out of Contract
- Kallman, Brent - Option
- Opara, Ikenna - Option
- Raitala, Jukka - Option
- Zendejas, Adrian - Option
Nashville:
- Accam, David - Option
- Anibaba, Jalil - Out of Contract
- Danladi, Abu - Out of Contract
- Meredith, Bryan - Option
New England:
- Caldwell, Scott - Out of Contract
- Knighton, Brad - Out of Contract
New York City:
- Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract
- Rocha, Tony - Option
New York:
- Davis, Sean - Out of Contract
- Royer, Daniel - Out of Contract
Orlando:
- Rosell, Oriol - Out of Contract
Philadelphia:
- Collin, Aurelien - Out of Contract
- Ilsinho - Out of Contract
- Powell, Alvas - Option
Portland:
- Blanco, Sebastian - Out of Contract
- Clark, Steven - Out of Contract
Salt Lake:
- Meram, Justin - Out of Contract
- Morgan, Ashtone - Option
- Rusnak, Albert - Out of Contract
- Toia, Donny - Option
San Jose:
- Bersano, Matthew - Out of Contract
- Wondolowski, Christopher - Out of Contract
Seattle:
- Bruin, Will - Out of Contract
- Cleveland, Stefan - Out of Contract
- Delem, Jordy - Option
- Montero, Fredy - Option
- O'Neill, Shane - Out of Contract
- Richey, Spencer - Option
- Rowe, Kelyn - Option
Toronto:
- De Leon, Nick - Out of Contract
- Endo, Tsubasa - Out of Contract
- Gonzalez, Omar - Option
- Morrow, Justin - Out of Contract
- Mullins, Patrick - Option
- Zavaleta, Eriq - Option
Vancouver:
- Ricketts, Tosaint - Out of Contract
- Rose, Andrew - Out of Contracta