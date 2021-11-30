What would winning MLS Cup 2021 mean for the New England Revolution?

“This is a once, I think, in a franchise opportunity to finally get over that last step,” co-host David Gass said.

But the big trophy has eluded the MLS original, and the Extratime crew discussed how important this moment is for the Revs .

After setting the MLS single-season points record (73) and capturing the Supporters’ Shield, the Revs begin their quest for a first-ever MLS Cup tonight when battling New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

“For them, given their history, if they don’t get there, that’s ultimately what people will talk about when they talk about this team,” co-host Andrew Wiebe said. “They will say that was a really great team, a historically great team that did the same thing that every Revs team before it in that position has done, which is fall short. I think Bruce gets that. That’s why you hired Bruce.”

And as great as their 2021 regular season was – the best in MLS history – more Audi MLS Cup Playoffs failure will lead conversations if the Revs do anything but lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 11.

New England have reached the MLS Cup Final five times – in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2014 – and lost each game.

The other reason it’s MLS Cup or bust for the Revs is there’s no guarantee their window remains open beyond this year. Tajon Buchanan is off to Belgium's Club Brugge at season’s end and Turner and Adam Buksa have been subjects of transfer rumors.

“It is incredibly unlikely they will be this good next year, let alone forever,” co-host Matt Doyle said. “They have a great roster, they caught lightning in a bottle with how well they played all season long, even the month they were without Carles Gil, even the month when they were without Matt Turner, even when Adam Buksa got hurt. They were able to keep it going and it's a testament to the depth of this team and I think the mentality and talent in that locker room.”

One thing is certain: If the Revs do win MLS Cup, they cement themselves as the best team in club history and one of the best-ever in Major League Soccer.

“If you want to go down as one of the greatest teams in MLS history, win both,” Doyle said. “LAFC in 2019 played the best soccer I’ve ever seen in this league. The best soccer I’ve ever seen in this league. But I’m not going to call them the greatest team in MLS history because they didn’t win both. Toronto FC, 2017, won everything they played for. That’s the measuring stick for these Revs.”