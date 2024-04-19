Christian Benteke on LeBron, Messi & De Bruyne: DC United star opens up

In those moments, if you’ve thought that looks an awful lot like NBA superstar LeBron James’ trademark celebration, you’re not alone.

“It comes from him,” Benteke said on Extratime. “Since I got into the basketball world, I've always been inspired by him.

“Me, as a footballer, you have players that you look up to. But then I was trying to look to a different sport and basketball was the closest to football. Then LeBron, you can't go wrong by choosing him.

“It's work ethic, it's discipline about his work. We all know the great athlete that he is, but for me, it's more everything that he does to be so great.”

There are similarities between their physical play styles – with LeBron and Benteke equally a nightmare to defend. For the Belgian striker, that means being elite at aerial challenges and headed goals.

“I have the physicality to do it, but it's also the understanding,” Benteke explained. “I saw so many tall players who have bad timing, they get pushed. So it's all about understanding the game, when to jump, when not to jump and the timing between you and the ball.”