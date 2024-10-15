MLS Newcomer of the Year: Will Gabriel Pec edge Luis Suárez?

The 2024 MLS season saw plenty of new faces make a massive impact, but none more so than LA Galaxy 's Gabriel Pec .

“To me, it’s Gabriel Pec," Doyle said of the 23-year-old Designated Player acquired from Vasco da Gama. "I thought he was the most important player on the West’s best regular-season team. He’s put up a 15g/14a season. Anyone doing that is rare and great."

That was the consensus from Andrew Wiebe and Matthew Doyle in the latest Extratime podcast , with both co-hosts giving the nod to the Brazilian winger for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award – even above odds-on favorite Luis Suárez .

"When Riqui Puig was missing for those five games this year, it was consistently Gabriel Pec who was the best player on the LA Galaxy," Doyle said. "And this is the second-best team in the league in terms of points per game."

Additionally, the former Brazilian youth international showed the Galaxy can win even without star midfielder Riqui Puig , who was sidelined for part of the summer with a groin injury.

Pec, along with fellow DP signing Joseph Paintsil , helped transform a Galaxy side that missed the postseason in 2023 into a serious Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contender. They enter Decision Day on Saturday at Houston Dynamo FC needing just a point to secure the No. 1 seed in the West (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Why Suárez is the favorite

While Wiebe also pledged "I’m voting for Gabriel Pec as it stands," he concedes the award will likely go elsewhere.

"I think Luis Suárez is gonna win it in a landslide," he said, fully aware of the 18g/7a the legendary Uruguayan striker has put up in his debut season with Supporters' Shield-winning Inter Miami CF.

Doyle agreed while acknowledging the 37-year-old veteran is just as deserving of the prize.