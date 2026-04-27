What We Learned: Vancouver's elite recruitment, Matt Turner's World Cup path

Let’s dive into some key takeaways from another weekend of MLS action.

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

Both newcomers, in fact, were influential in Vancouver’s 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Cheikh Sabaly , a Senegal international who played nearly 1,000 minutes for Metz at the start of the still-ongoing Ligue 1 season, and Bruno Caicedo , an Ecuador youth international, have wasted no time making an impact this year.

Rather impressively, it looks as though Vancouver’s talent gap out wide has been filled – and then some – after a savvy bit of offseason recruitment.

Following their run to MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi, the Vancouver Whitecaps lost a couple of key pieces in wingers Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson . Ahmed was transferred to Norwich City in the English Championship, while Nelson was traded to Austin FC .

For his part, Caicedo looks like one of the most physically gifted players in all of MLS. He dusted Colorado’s Keegan Rosenberry late in the match, getting in behind and serving the ball on a platter for Brian White :

Berhalter ➡️ Caicedo ➡️ White Filthy team goal from the @WhitecapsFC to go up 3-1. pic.twitter.com/UnA1Kw7hww

Head coach Jesper Sørensen has garnered much-deserved attention for his influential system in Vancouver. But the club’s front office-driven recruitment has been nothing short of elite as well, bringing in players like Sabaly and Caicedo to arguably upgrade major needs.

Up against Inter Miami at Nu Stadium on Saturday, the USMNT goalkeeper made a whopping nine saves en route to saving 1.45 goals more than expected, as per FotMob, in a 1-1 draw .

Once a load-bearing pillar in the New England Revolution ’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield-winning team, Turner is up to his old tricks after returning from his English sojourn.

A regular in camps for Mauricio Pochettino and fresh off having started the USMNT’s loss to Belgium in the March international window, could Turner make a play to pass New York City FC ’s Matt Freese in the depth chart to become the team’s starting goalkeeper? If the 2022 FIFA World Cup veteran carries over this form into the pre-tournament camp, anything is possible.

The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year truly looks to be back to his best while helping New England kickstart life under new head coach Marko Mitrović.

This wasn't a one-off performance from Turner, either. According to American Soccer Analysis, he has saved 6.71 more goals than expected across his nine games in 2026. That’s the best tally in the league.

There’s been plenty of chopping and changing in Columbus this season under new head coach Henrik Rydström.

In hopes of shoring up the team’s frailties in defensive transition, we’ve seen the Crew adopt a 4-4-2 shape instead of the back three that became the norm under Wilfried Nancy. In possession, the team primarily uses two center backs (rather than three) and pushes their fullbacks inside to overload the midfield.

On an individual level, those structural changes mean new roles for key players – including Max Arfsten.

Arfsten, who entered the USMNT fold via standout showings at left wingback, has been tasked with playing higher upfield this season. First, the 25-year-old became something closer to a true left winger under Rydström. However, Arfsten’s role changed yet again this past week as an inverted winger on the right.