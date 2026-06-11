England vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

Featuring MLS forwards Petar Musa and Marco Pašalić, Croatia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday against England in a marquee Group L matchup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, June 17 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
Where
- Dallas Stadium | Arlington, Texas
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 4
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
One of Europe's preeminent powers, England breezed through a perfect qualifying campaign to reach their 17th World Cup, winning all eight of their matches while scoring 22 goals and conceding none.
Led by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, the Three Lions appear well-equipped to make a run at ending a World Cup title drought that stretches back to the 1966 edition, which they hosted.
Spurred on by the hope of their iconic "It's coming home" chant, England enter the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.
Head coach Thomas Tuchel's side closes out the group stage with matches against Ghana (June 23) and Panama (June 27).
- FIFA World Ranking: 11
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
A nation of fewer than four million people, Croatia have punched above their weight as World Cup runners-up in 2018 and third-place finishers in 2022.
Luka Modrić continues to defy time as the heartbeat of the national team. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid star is joined by Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić and PSV Eindhoven winger Ivan Perišić.
He's also supported by two MLS players: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić. Musa is in this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and Pašalić is a goal-dangerous winger.
Head coach Zlatko Dalić's side concludes the group stage with games against Panama (June 23) and Ghana (June 27).