England vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

Featuring MLS forwards Petar Musa and Marco Pašalić , Croatia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday against England in a marquee Group L matchup.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 4

4 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

One of Europe's preeminent powers, England breezed through a perfect qualifying campaign to reach their 17th World Cup, winning all eight of their matches while scoring 22 goals and conceding none.

Led by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, the Three Lions appear well-equipped to make a run at ending a World Cup title drought that stretches back to the 1966 edition, which they hosted.

Spurred on by the hope of their iconic "It's coming home" chant, England enter the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.