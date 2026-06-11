Ghana vs. Panama: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

With two MLS players in tow, Panama meet Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday in Toronto.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 73

73 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

Headed to their fifth World Cup, Ghana are among Africa’s most recognizable sides and reached the 2010 quarterfinals.

Star players include captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams.

The Black Stars have consistently represented Africa on the biggest stage and are capable of earning surprise results against higher-ranked teams.