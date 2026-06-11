Ghana vs. Panama: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

With two MLS players in tow, Panama meet Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday in Toronto.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, June 17 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Toronto Stadium | Toronto, Ontario
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 73
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
Headed to their fifth World Cup, Ghana are among Africa’s most recognizable sides and reached the 2010 quarterfinals.
Star players include captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams.
The Black Stars have consistently represented Africa on the biggest stage and are capable of earning surprise results against higher-ranked teams.
Head coach Carlos Queiroz's side closes out the group stage with matches against England (June 23) and Croatia (June 27).
- FIFA World Ranking: 34
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
Captained by San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy, the country's most-capped player, and featuring Minnesota United FC defender Carlos Harvey, Panama are making just their second-ever World Cup appearance after debuting in 2018.
Los Canaleros also feature former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carasquilla, fullback Amir Murillo (formerly Red Bull New York) and winger Alberto Quintero (formerly San Jose Earthquakes).
Can Panama find their first World Cup point (win or draw) at this summer's tournament?
Head coach Thomas Christiansen's side concludes the group stage with games against Croatia (June 23) and England (June 27).