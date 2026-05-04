What We Learned: Diego Luna's World Cup claim, FC Cincinnati find solutions

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

After missing the March international window and the start of the MLS campaign due to injury, Luna has notched five goal contributions in those five starts. His goal against Portland helped put the match out of reach:

Likely feeling pressure to perform and make USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad (one that will be announced May 26), Luna has been a genuine standout across five starts this season.

At the very center of RSL’s dominant outing was none other than… Diego Luna .

Via one of the most lopsided 2-0 victories you can imagine, Real Salt Lake pushed past the Portland Timbers at home to continue their top-tier run of form.

DIEGO LUNA. Fresh off celebrating his 100th apperance for @realsaltlake , he slots one home to extend the lead! pic.twitter.com/zoMXmovSuG

According to American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric, Luna was the most impactful player on either side of Saturday’s contest. His outlet passes to kickstart transition attackers were spotless – as was his one-v-one dribbling in tight spaces:

Beyond that finish, Luna was constantly on the precipice of breaking the Timbers’ defense wide open.

With performances like his against the Timbers, Luna doesn’t look ready to simply crack a World Cup roster. He looks ready to play on the world’s biggest stage.

With top-tier timing off the ball and a wand of a left foot, the Argentine No. 10 was a thorn in Inter Miami’s side. His long-range effort in the first half gave life to a team that desperately needed it at Nu Stadium:

The undisputed star behind Orlando’s recent uptick in form? Martín Ojeda , who bagged a hat trick against Miami just more than a week after scoring a brace in a 4-1 win against Charlotte FC that kickstarted a better run of results in the league.

The Lions have won three of their last four games across both MLS play and the US Open Cup , most recently roaring back from a three-goal deficit to best Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami CF by a 4-3 scoreline .

After a brutal start to the season, one that featured 23 goals conceded in their first six games and a coaching change , Orlando City are suddenly surging back into form.

And with just four regular-season games before the World Cup break and Antoine Griezmann ’s arrival, Orlando City have made one thing clear: they’re not going to lie down.

Between Ojeda’s status as a truly elite attacker in MLS, the return of captain Robin Jansson , and interim head coach Martín Perelman’s tactical tweaks that have seen Orlando adopt a tight reset defense base, the Lions are tougher to beat now than they have been at any point this season.

Off a long throw-in from Jared Stroud , the Romanian international pounced on a loose ball to give his team the lead:

Against NYCFC over the weekend, Munteanu helped United execute their hyper-direct approach. The Black-and-Red, who ended with just 35% possession, sat deep, looked to attack on the break, and tried to enter the opposing box at every turn.

Now fit and having started back-to-back league games, the Designated Player striker has begun firing in front of goal. With three goals in those two games – one via a deflection in a 3-2 win over Orlando City and a brace in Sunday’s 2-0 win at New York City FC – Munteanu is showing signs of why the club reportedly spent up to $10 million on him.

Later, a converted penalty kick helped D.C. United see out the result. With Munteanu and Tai Baribo still yet to forge a partnership due to injury, it’s intriguing to imagine how the Black-and-Red could look with their first-choice strike partnership.

Few teams demand more attention right now than FC Cincinnati, whose last eight league matches have averaged 5.4 goals per game.

Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Chicago Fire FC was, predictably, a spectacle. Chicago had a chance to win in stoppage time via a Hugo Cuypers penalty, but couldn’t convert and opened the door for Evander to sink a 97th-minute, game-winning penalty at the other end.

With injuries depleting the team’s center back corps, Cincinnati’s matches are still far more open than head coach Pat Noonan would like. However, Noonan has found several answers to help his team’s attacking play. Specifically, with 17-year-old homegrown center back Andrei Chirila’s ball progression in the backline and Dado Valenzuela now part of the double pivot in a familiar 3-4-1-2 attacking setup, the Orange & Blue move the ball forward with a previously unseen level of ease.