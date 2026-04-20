What We Learned: San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake show trophy potential

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

Perhaps most impressive about the Earthquakes is the quality of their attack, even after an offseason that was filled with high-profile exits. Timo Werner , the most notable signing in club history, returned from injury this past week and scored his first MLS goal:

Up against an LAFC team that was undefeated with their first-choice starting lineup on the field in MLS play, San Jose pushed right on past their hosts. After a nearly dead-even first 45 minutes, where the Quakes showed strong defensive effort and flashes of quality in the final third, they took full advantage of a couple of LAFC turnovers to find a 2-0 lead less than 15 minutes into the second half. From there? Smooth sailing to three points.

Rarely one to be effusive with praise, Bruce Arena didn’t get out over his skis during his press conference following the San Jose Earthquakes ’ 4-1 win at LAFC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Of his impressions on the win, the veteran coach simply said, “Overall, just a good performance over 90 minutes.”

With legitimate quality in every phase of play, wins over Vancouver Whitecaps FC , San Diego FC and LAFC, and sitting tied atop the Supporters’ Shield race, there’s no doubt about it: the Earthquakes are a trophy threat.

Niko Tsakiris , for his part, is eagerly shouldering a chunk of San Jose’s chance-creation burden. He picked up an assist on Sunday and was perhaps the most influential player on the field.

You can get more than a glimpse of Salt Lake’s flexibility on rookie striker Sergi Solans ’ first goal of the day. Guilavogui, having shifted from right to left, plays the ball across to Luna, who’s moved from left to right. Luna then plays the ball into the box, where Gozo, who’s moved from right to center, helps occupy San Diego's center backs so Solans has space to finish.

With an incredibly fluid and goal-dangerous group of players, RSL’s varied attacking play caught the eye. One moment, Luna would be in the left halfspace with first-year Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui opposite him. The next moment, the two would swap spots. In the next moment still, Zavier Gozo would shift from right wingback into the center of the field, further disorganizing San Diego’s defensive setup.

Real Salt Lake looked downright terrifying in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Diego. While SDFC didn’t look like themselves with an early turnover by goalkeeper Duran Ferree that gifted Diego Luna the game’s opening goal, the degree to which Salt Lake imposed themselves on the visitors was nothing short of impressive.

Still missing a couple of key players, this RSL squad is one the rest of MLS can’t afford to take lightly.

With Paintsil on the left wing and Pec on the right of Vanney’s 3-4-3 setup, the two combined beautifully for the Galaxy’s equalizer in first-half stoppage time. Even with limited minutes together in 2026, there’s undeniable chemistry between the two Designated Players:

The most encouraging thing about the performance for the LA Galaxy? Paintsil and Gabriel Pec are rediscovering their connection, the same one that helped make the Galaxy so dangerous en route to their MLS Cup presented by Audi victory in 2024.

Though the LA Galaxy ’s miscues in their own half took three points off the table, they still headed back to California with a point following a 2-2 draw .

Now recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Greg Vanney’s starting lineup since a clash with the Colorado Rapids on March 7, Joseph Paintsil made his return to the XI on Saturday at FC Dallas .

If those two have more plays like the one above in the tank, the Galaxy are going to be difficult to play against from this point forward. And for Paintsil, it comes at the perfect time as he pushes to make Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

Paintsil, who also caused problems for Dallas with his dribbling threat, put on an off-ball movement clinic on that goal. His run was timed to perfection and met with a dime from Pec.

With efficient attacking play at the other end that spotlit Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel as creators, Charlotte had enough in the tank to make New York City pay when they pushed too many numbers forward. Zaha was sharp between the lines, serving as a pressure release valve with his savvy hold-up play and progression. Biel was, as usual, a final-third threat with his ability to hit the last pass.

Thanks to Kristijan Kahlina ’s exploits, Charlotte handled the first half of that mandate quite well. The Croatian goalkeeper saved 0.4 goals more than expected, as per FotMob, and acted as a crucial anchor all game. Kahlina was eventually only beaten by a wonder strike consolation goal from Nicolás Fernández Mercau .

Playing on the road, Charlotte leaned all the way into their defense-first approach. Dean Smith’s 4-4-2 mid-block was out in full force, handing the hosts 64% possession in both halves. The mandate for Charlotte was simple: absorb New York City’s attacks and strike quickly on the back of long balls at the other end.

The expression "revenge is best served cold" is a saying, but I don’t think Charlotte FC cared much about how their revenge against New York City FC was served on Saturday. Five months removed from falling to NYCFC in Round One of last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Charlotte bested their Eastern Conference rivals by a 2-1 scoreline .

Minnesota United have been on something of an identity search this season after a coaching transition from Eric Ramsay to Cameron Knowles.

In terms of their principles, the Loons have become slightly more patient with the ball and slightly more aggressive without it. We’re not talking about a massive departure from the vertical, deep-defending version of Minnesota that defined the club’s last two seasons. But different emphases on both sides, along with a brief foray into a four-at-the-back attacking structure, have been notable.

But those aren’t the only changes that have helped transform MNUFC. There have been personnel changes, too, at right wingback and on the left wing. But it’s a forced central midfield change that could help Minnesota become the scariest version of themselves in 2026.

When Wil Trapp missed a meeting with the LA Galaxy earlier this month due to illness, 23-year-old Frenchman Owen Gene was promoted to the starting lineup. In his second MLS season, the midfielder has now started four games in a row, serving as Nectarios Triantis’ double pivot partner in a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Gene, a rangy, long-legged central midfielder, and Trapp, a small, technical No. 6, couldn’t be much more different as players. That makes it clear that Gene provides Knowles with a usable wrinkle in the middle of the field.

With flashes of ball-winning and incisive progression, Gene is an athletic piece who could make Minnesota United even more difficult to play against and even more dynamic in transition.