Team of the Matchday: Hat-trick heroes & comebacks galore

From iconic comebacks to late-game heroics, stars brought the drama to earn their spot on the Matchday 11 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: James Pantemis (POR) - Anthony Markanich (MIN), Reid Roberts (SJ), Mathías Laborda (VAN) - Evander (CIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Carles Gil (NE), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL) - Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Louis Munteanu (DC), Martín Ojeda (ORL)
Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lawrence Ennali (HOU), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Tyrese Spicer (ORL), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)
Team highlights
With his team trailing 3-0 in the first half, Martín Ojeda netted a hat trick to lead Orlando City’s historic 4-3 Florida Derby comeback victory over Inter Miami CF, preventing their in-state rivals from earning a first win at Nu Stadium. The halftime speech from interim head coach Martín Perelman clearly worked wonders.
Similarly, FC Cincinnati midfield maestro Evander bagged a hat trick in a 3-2 comeback win at Chicago Fire FC, including scoring the 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot.
Carles Gil also potted his 97th-minute penalty to secure the New England Revolution’s 1-0 home triumph against Charlotte FC.
The comebacks kept rolling in Columbus as Kelvin Yeboah’s brace kicked off a 3-2 triumph for Minnesota United FC, capped by Anthony Markanich’s 74th-minute winner.
Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna recorded his 50th MLS goal contribution (25g/25a) with a goal in his side’s 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers. Despite the loss, Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis made an impressive 13 saves.
Club-record signing Louis Munteanu scored both goals in D.C. United’s 2-0 victory over New York City FC at Citi Field, helping the Black-and-Red climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United winger Saba Lobjanidze also scored a brace, netting an MLS goal for the first time since October 2024 in a 3-1 win over CF Montréal.
Defenders got in on the drama as well, with Mathías Laborda scoring a late equalizer for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy and Reid Roberts producing an incredible 86th-minute goal-line clearance in the San Jose Earthquakes' 1-1 draw at Toronto FC.