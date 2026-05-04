Tyrese Spicer caps Orlando City's epic comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Orlando City fans will forever revel in that comeback and that Tyrese Spicer goal.

The Trinidad & Tobago international's 93rd-minute strike, recognized as Matchday 11's Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius, sealed his team's incredible 4-3 comeback victory at Florida Derby foe Inter Miami CF on Saturday evening.

Spicer raced onto Braian Ojeda's through ball, then coolly finished past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to seal a result that goes down in MLS lore.

Inter Miami had taken a 3-0 lead by the 33rd minute, spurred on by talisman Lionel Messi, only for Orlando's own Argentine No. 10 to flip the script entirely.

Martín Ojeda scored a hat trick by the 79th minute, drawing the in-state rivals level at 3-3, before Spicer provided the late heroics.

Spicer's second goal this year kept Inter Miami winless (0W-1L-3D) in their first four games at Nu Stadium, the club's new soccer-specific venue in Miami proper.