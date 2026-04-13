What We Learned: Colorado's winning formula, Vancouver are the team to beat

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

There are few better ways to get the attention of the league at large than by dropping six goals in a single game. The Colorado Rapids did exactly that on Saturday, besting the Houston Dynamo, 6-2, in front of an energized crowd at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Treated to a team playing some of the most delightful soccer MLS has seen in recent years, the crowd had good reason for their energy.

Simply put, the Rapids ripped their way through the Dynamo. While the game was more open than first-year Colorado coach Matt Wells would’ve preferred, the precision with which an even short-handed Rapids team played through Houston was a sight to behold.

Their short passing and commitment to moving the ball on the ground through pressure against Houston weren’t an aberration, either. According to American Soccer Analysis, Wells’ outfit averages the third fewest vertical passes in the league. The only two teams more horizontal (think: patient) than Colorado? San Diego FC and Inter Miami. Being in that company sure paints a picture of what the Rapids are all about under Wells.

It wasn’t just Colorado’s unique comfort in the buildup that stood out on Saturday. It was also their skillful utilization of the wide areas. After the club splashed millions of allocation money on signing wingers Dante Sealy and Georgi Minoungou in the Primary Transfer Window, both players snagged assists against the Dynamo.

There will be bumps in the road, and other teams will serve as a stiffer test than Houston, but ignore the Rapids at your own risk.