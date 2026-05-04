Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

Check out the Matchday 11 nominees below, and be sure to vote here .

Who's got your vote for the latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday?

Lionel Messi: The Argentine No. 10 is lethal with time and space, as shown during Inter Miami CF's third goal in the Florida Derby on Saturday evening.

Martín Ojeda: Orlando City's epic 4-3 comeback victory over Inter Miami began with an Ojeda blast, his first of three goals scored at Nu Stadium.

Lawrence Ennali: Known for his blazing speed, Ennali showed another club in his bag – a long-range screamer – during Houston Dynamo FC's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.