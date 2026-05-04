Nashville SC chase more Champions Cup history at Tigres

The stakes don’t get much higher than this.
Nashville SC play an elimination match on Tuesday evening, when they visit LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL for Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series (9:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).
The Eastern Conference leaders face a 1-0 aggregate deficit after Argentine forward and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Ángel Correa scored in Leg 1 last week at GEODIS Park, handing Tigres a crucial away goal.
But should head coach B.J. Callaghan’s side equalize at Estadio Universitario, then it becomes anyone’s ballgame. Penalty kicks could even be in the cards if two extra-time periods don’t determine an aggregate winner.
“These are the dreams that you used to have – playing in full stadiums and games of massive consequence, and seeing yourself and preparing yourself, seizing the moment to make that big play,” Callaghan said in his matchday-1 press conference.
“… These are the games that you talk about when your careers are over, or you see each other and drink beer together. These are the games we all want to be part of.”
Pressure moment
Nashville have already experienced some magic during this CCC run, making history three weeks ago as the first MLS team to win at the famed Estadio Azteca.
Hany Mukhtar scored in the 51st minute to power a 1-0 victory at Club América, and Brian Schwake pitched his fifth shutout of the continental tournament.
Having already shown they can deliver in Mexico, Nashville have some proof of product for this trip south of the border.
“This is a blessing to be in this moment, to have the pressure to play a game, a semifinal, the biggest game on this continent, and being one of the best four teams in this continent,” said Mukhtar.
“… We have talked a lot, but we have shown it on the field, and it took a lot of effort from the coaching staff, from the team and from the front office. We have to enjoy the moment. Pressure is a privilege, and this is what I'm telling the guys all the time, about this privilege – we earned that.”
Next man up
Nashville’s task will be complicated by the absence of striker Sam Surridge and midfielder Eddi Tagseth due to injury. Surridge, who is second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with nine goals, will be especially missed.
But Nashville are confident that with Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza leading the attack, they have the firepower to eliminate Tigres.
“Everyone is capable of scoring a goal,” said Mukhtar. “This season, we have so many players who stepped up in moments and scored a goal.
"I'm not worried who's scoring a goal, and it's not important who it is, because we are a team. And this is the beauty of our sport. When we are successful, it's good for everyone.”
Added Callaghan: "It's a collective; the team in the game isn't built on one player. Never has been. Sam's an important piece to what we do, but we continue to adapt, and guys are going to have to step up in different ways."
Historic opportunity
Should Nashville advance, they’d meet the winner of the LAFC vs. Toluca series (decided Wednesday evening). This year’s CCC final is scheduled for May 30, after the MLS campaign pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
There's also the looming fact that only one MLS team has won the modern-day CCC: the 2022 Seattle Sounders. And if Nashville can advance past Tigres and break that trend, they'd qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
“When you're in the last four, these are the four best teams right now on the continent, playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Everybody's good,” said Callaghan.
“It's about getting down there, being able to compete at a high level and execute when the moments are presented."