Nashville SC chase more Champions Cup history at Tigres

“… These are the games that you talk about when your careers are over, or you see each other and drink beer together. These are the games we all want to be part of.”

“These are the dreams that you used to have – playing in full stadiums and games of massive consequence, and seeing yourself and preparing yourself, seizing the moment to make that big play,” Callaghan said in his matchday-1 press conference.

But should head coach B.J. Callaghan’s side equalize at Estadio Universitario, then it becomes anyone’s ballgame. Penalty kicks could even be in the cards if two extra-time periods don’t determine an aggregate winner.

The Eastern Conference leaders face a 1-0 aggregate deficit after Argentine forward and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Ángel Correa scored in Leg 1 last week at GEODIS Park, handing Tigres a crucial away goal.

Nashville SC play an elimination match on Tuesday evening, when they visit LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL for Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series (9:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

Nashville has been getting great results away from home, they’ll need it once more against Tigres 💪 pic.twitter.com/hrSlnSBAe6

Pressure moment

Nashville have already experienced some magic during this CCC run, making history three weeks ago as the first MLS team to win at the famed Estadio Azteca.

Hany Mukhtar scored in the 51st minute to power a 1-0 victory at Club América, and Brian Schwake pitched his fifth shutout of the continental tournament.

Having already shown they can deliver in Mexico, Nashville have some proof of product for this trip south of the border.

“This is a blessing to be in this moment, to have the pressure to play a game, a semifinal, the biggest game on this continent, and being one of the best four teams in this continent,” said Mukhtar.