What the 2023 MLS season meant for LAFC

Last winter, LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington knew what he was staring at when looking ahead to the 2023 season: The chance to make history in myriad ways.

LAFC were playing in five different tournaments and were probably the favorite (or among the favorites) in all of them.

They were the defending MLS Cup champions and had the chance to be the first team in the MLS 3.0 era to go back-to-back.

They were transitioning to a new era, with a new centerpiece and a new game model.

They were loading up on young players with big potential and had the chance to become, virtually overnight, a club known for their elite development.

In the end, I think it’s fair to be disappointed with the club’s output, by and large. For one, none of the young players – foreign or domestic – really hit, and for two, they did not, in fact, go back-to-back, as Columbus were the much better team Saturday evening in Ohio (and yeah, “in Ohio” tells you what you need to know about LAFC’s regular season).

I think there’s a lot of pain in the above for LAFC fans, and I get that – everyone knows it’s hard to watch your team lose a final.

But here’s the flip side: Man, they got to three separate finals in a year! (As the first MLS team ever to lose three finals in a season, you could argue they did, in fact, make history. Mission accomplished!). There are MLS teams who have been in the league for almost 30 years and don’t have that many trips to the big game.

And for the first two months and final two months of the season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, LAFC were great. And Steve Cherundolo’s game model doesn’t inspire poetry, but it makes sense for their personnel and it works. And they have flexibility to go out and get more pieces, and they have proved their ability to attract big-name, game-changing stars, and while none of the young guys have HIT hit, a few of them showed a good amount of pop.

To borrow a line from a friend: two things can be true at once. In this case, it’s that LAFC’s failures in the biggest moments were miserable, but their season was very good (bordering on excellent). It’s also that the inability to immediately get production from the kids is worrying, but the simplicity and effectiveness of the game model is heartening (I would expect massive steps next year from the likes of Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera, plus maybe Nathan Ordaz and Stipe Biuk).