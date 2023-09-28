Campeones Cup heartbreak: LAFC fall in PKs to Tigres

LAFC saw their trophy dreams dashed at BMO Stadium on Wednesday evening, as Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL took a penalty-kick victory to win the 2023 edition of Campeones Cup .

The annual face-off between each league's reigning champion finished 0-0 after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, which saw each side receive a red card and LAFC's would-be opener from Dénis Bouanga retroactively waived off.

The hosts were dealt the first crucial blow in the 63rd minute with the match still scoreless, when defender Diego Palacios was sent off with a second yellow card after a tactical foul in transition.

Playing a man down, LAFC thought they tallied a shock opener in the 78th minute when Bouanga's curler briefly sent the home crowd into euphoria. But the tally was negated by referee Drew Fischer, as defender Giorgio Chiellini was deemed to play an in-motion pass on the precipitating set-piece.

Tigres then received a red card of their own in the 85th minute, as midfielder Rafael Carioca was called for taking down Bouanga on a breakaway opportunity.