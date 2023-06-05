CCL heartbreak: LAFC fall to Club León in latest MLS vs. Liga MX final

The Concacaf Champions League power scales have shifted away from MLS and back towards Liga MX, with Club León using a 1-0 win (3-1 aggregate) Sunday evening to overcome LAFC at BMO Stadium and take the region’s 2023 crown.

León carried a 2-1 aggregate advantage into the second-leg matchup after winning Wednesday in Mexico, then increased their cushion in the 20th minute when striker Lucas Di Yorio buried an incisive move down the left-hand side of LAFC’s backline.

LAFC had a golden chance to land the first punch through Dénis Bouanga, but the star forward whiffed on Diego Palacios’ cross in the second minute, unable to build off his late strike from Leg 1.

Half-chances became the theme of LAFC’s night, with Carlos Vela, Aaron Long and Bouanga all threatening León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota. A wave of second-half substitutes injected energy into the Black & Gold’s attack, but the visitors' Mexican international shot-stopper was never seriously threatened.

The end result was León celebrating their first-ever CCL title, denying the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions a trophy on their own turf. Now, León have bragging rights, prize money and spots in two upcoming FIFA Club World Cup tournaments (2023 and 2025).