What the 2022 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

There have been many great teams in the quarter-century history of this league of ours, teams of the sort any soccer fan can watch and admire. You can take joy from their attacking flow, or their defensive solidity, or the lightning transitions from one phase to another. You can point to those teams and say “damn, they’re really good. They’ve got a real shot at a trophy.”

The Union, in the past, have been that team, up to and including taking home a trophy (the 2020 Supporters’ Shield).

There have been precious few transcendent teams, ones that hit an extraordinarily high level and stay there for months. The type of team that neutrals – or even fans of rival sides – drop plans for and build their weekend around. I’m talking 2019 LAFC, or 2018 Atlanta United, the 2014 Galaxy, the 2012 Quakes and some of the early D.C. United teams.

These were the types of teams whose games you watched 1) because you knew you’d be entertained, and 2) because a part of that entertainment was the understanding there was a very real chance you’d see something that had never, ever been done in this league before. Through a combo of tempo and game model and personnel and literal &#$%ing magic, these teams took what you thought you knew about the game and our league and stood it on its head. They are rare, and they are precious.

Philly hit that level this year. They were one of those rare, precious teams that made you drop everything, rearrange your schedule and watch. And once you started watching, you could not turn away.